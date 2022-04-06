Mears may be quite a head turner for TinCaps

One of the first swings Joshua Mears took at Parkview Field sent the ball soaring over the fence in left field during batting practice. It kept flying until it clanged off the facing of the Harrison condos across the concourse.

Such moonshots are par for the course for Mears, who possesses power MLB.com scouts call “freakish.” The 6-foot-3, 230-pound outfielder will open the season with the TinCaps after launching 17 home runs in just 71 games at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season.

“It's exciting, because you never know when it's going to happen,” fellow TinCaps outfielder Robert Hassell III said of Mears' long-ball ability. “It could happen two times a game, it could happen three times a game, it could happen every time he's up.”

Mears, 21, grew up near Seattle, but is familiar with Indiana. When he was in high school, a coach he knew in Washington got a job at Purdue and recruited Mears. The right-handed-swinging slugger took a trip to West Lafayette and eventually signed with the Boilers.

“It was beautiful,” Mears said of the Purdue campus. “I loved it. I don't mind the cold, I love the snow, I loved everything about it.”

Before Mears could actually enroll at Purdue, however, he enjoyed a meteoric rise up draft boards with a breakout performance on the travel-ball circuit, playing so well the Padres made him the 48th overall pick in the 2019 draft. For jumping straight to the professional ranks at 18, Mears earned a $1 million signing bonus.

His power showed up almost immediately in the minor leagues. He hit seven home runs, four doubles and three triples in 43 games in rookie ball and followed that with a .368 OBP and .529 slugging percentage at Lake Elsinore last season. His .285 isolated power (slugging minus batting average) with the Storm led the league and MLB.com now ranks him the No. 10 prospect in the San Diego farm system.

Mears has known he has more power than almost everyone else since he was in high school, but with Lake Elsinore, he hit the longest home run ever: 501 feet.

“It was like hitting a cloud,” Mears said. “The ball was gone and it was a beautiful thing.”

Mears also turned heads when he hit a ball with a 117 mph exit velocity in spring training with the Padres prior to the 2021 season, but he is not a one-dimensional player. Despite his size, he has good speed, racking up 19 stolen bases in 114 professional games. With the bases getting three inches wider this season at High-A to reduce injuries, Mears believes he will have even more chances to run.

His speed also helps make him a solid defensive outfielder, He and Hassell have talked about creating a “no-fly zone” in the TinCaps' outfield this season.

If Mears is going to advance through the Padres' system, however, he will have to start making better contact. At Low-A, he struck out in nearly 40% of his turns at the plate and hit just .244. His power and solid eye – he walked in 12.4% of his plate appearances in 2021 – will take him a long way, but he has to cut down on his swings and misses.

This offseason, he worked to hone a swing that will help him put the bat on the ball more often.

“I've cleaned up my bat path to make more contact, more hard contact,” he said. “That's the biggest thing for me. And timing, timing's huge, if your timing's right, you can do anything.”

