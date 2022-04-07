Prospect wary of power's pitfalls

Only two Fort Wayne players in the 28-year history of minor-league baseball in the city had hit three home runs in a game. Before last season when, in just his third game with the TinCaps, Robert Hassell III made it three by launching three against the Great Lakes Loons.

The TinCaps won the game 12-11 thanks to Hassell's homer in the 11th inning, but the 2020 No. 8 overall draft pick did not like the hitter he became after that heroic performance.

“Personally, after that game, I got a little home run happy,” Hassell told MadFriars.com. “I should have made it simpler. ... I just got away from what I was doing.”

What Hassell, the No. 37 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, had been doing previously was working well. He earned an August call-up to the TinCaps in 2021 with a .323 batting average, .415 on-base percentage, 31 doubles and 77 runs scored in 92 games at Low-A Lake Elsinore in his first season of professional baseball. He hit only seven home runs with the Storm, but that didn't bother him.

“When I got to pro ball, I was more worried about hitting,” Hassell told MLB.com. “I didn't want to be that home run-strikeout guy, that double strikeout guy. I'm not super interested in being that guy. I want to be able to put the bat on the ball. I feel like that's where I give the team a great chance, to be at the top of the lineup and put the bat on the ball and see what happens.”

The sweet-swinging lefty did just that for most of 2021, but his strikeout rate climbed from 17% in Lake Elsinore to nearly 29% in Fort Wayne and his batting average dropped to .205 in 18 games.

Heading into the 2022 season, which will open with him penciled into center field and in the leadoff spot for the TinCaps, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Hassell is trying to get back to basics. He cleaned up his bat path in the offseason and is coming into the year with a different mindset, as well.

“I don't think I necessarily lacked a strong mentality last year, but I'm just making sure I'm not trying to do too much,” said the native of Franklin, Tennessee. “I think I tried to come up here and maybe do a bit too much last year. Just keep on playing my game all year, being consistent with that and I think that's the main thing I'm focusing on.”

Hassell was widely considered the top high school hitting prospect in his draft class and Lake Elsinore was not the first time he had raked against professional pitching. After he was drafted in June 2020, he was sent to the San Diego Padres' alternate site and faced high-level pitching, including some major leaguers. He hit so well there he earned the nickname “Bobby Barrels.”

Hassell also stole 34 bases in 40 attempts last season. He enters this year feeling “really fast” and could be a weapon on the basepaths.

Then there is Hassell's intensity, which reminds scouts of former TinCaps pitcher MacKenzie Gore.

“A tempestuous, competitive guy, part of why we're betting on Hassell is because he is a fierce competitor who seems hellbent on succeeding,” Fangraphs prospect analysts Eric Longenhagen, Kevin Goldstein and Tess Taruskin wrote this spring in ranking Hassell the No. 50 prospect in baseball.

The average player in High-A Central will be nearly two years older than Hassell, who won't turn 21 until August, but the second-ranked prospect in the Padres' farm system embraces the expectations.

“The pressure, I feel like that helps me a little bit,” Hassell said. “Because it's like, 'All right, now it's go time.' ... Everybody's watching, you're up there, and now it's time to shine.”

“It's just playing the game the way I know best. I feel like I've done that my whole life and it's worked for me. Taking in any information I can, be a sponge, as my dad would say, soak everything in, but at the end of the day you're the one stepping out there so it has to be up to you.”

dsinn@jg.net