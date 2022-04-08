Across roster, TinCaps 'stacked'

TinCaps top prospect Robert Hassell III was asked this week about the strengths of this year's team. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick mentioned his fellow outfielders first, but then expressed excitement about the infielders and the pitching staff, as well. When he was done, he paused for a moment and then gave an overall assessment:

“Whole team, whole team is stacked,” Hassell said.

Gone are the days when the TinCaps' roster featured two or three top-100 prospects, although Hassell certainly fits that mold. With the Padres advancing from rebuilding into contending, their farm system is no longer the best in baseball, but there is plenty of talent in the organization and a good chunk of it is in Fort Wayne this year.

The TinCaps open the season tonight in Dayton against the Dragons with a roster of position players that combines speed and power and pitchers who can miss bats. Under new manager Brian Esposito, that group will try to take Fort Wayne to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“We're going to play fast, I can tell you that,” Esposito said. “We have some guys who can run, some guys that can apply pressure to defenses, so we're going to look to do that constantly. ... I feel really good about the group of guys we have. They all showed up, they all worked really hard during spring training.”

Here is a look at the opening day roster.

Starters

Padres No. 9 prospect Robert Gasser will get the ball tonight after notching a 1.69 ERA in five starts at Low-A Lake Elsinore in his first pro experience last season. He gets his fastball into the mid-90s and also throws a good slider and change-up. He's the type of polished prospect who could move quickly if he pitches well to start the season.

Left-hander Danny Denz returns from the 2021 TinCaps, for whom he threw 18 consecutive scoreless innings and posted a 3.26 ERA overall in 13 starts after a midseason call-up. Another lefty, Noel Vela, was maybe the unluckiest pitcher in the San Diego farm system last season, going 1-11 despite 3.90 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 872/3 innings between Low-A and High-A. Former West Virginia standout Jackson Wolf, a 6-foot-7 2021 fourth-round pick with an outstanding slider, and Fort Recovery, Ohio, native Nick Thwaits will likely round out the rotation.

Relievers

The bullpen features three returning right-handed long relievers/spot starters who pitched well in High-A last season: Felix Minjarez, Brandon Komar and Edwuin Bencomo. Komar spent much of last season in Double-A and might not be in Fort Wayne for long. Bencomo and Minjarez were high-usage, high-strikeout performers last season.

Right-hander Mason Fox, who pitched eight scoreless innings and struck out 16 without a walk in a brilliant stint with Low-A Fort Wayne in 2019, also returns after reaching Triple-A in 2021.

The rest of the pen is loaded with short relievers who made an impression in 2021: Luke Boyd struck out 15 and walked two in 92/3 innings in Fort Wayne; Alek Jacob dominated Low-A and the complex league, posting an 0.00 ERA over 192/3 innings and striking out 26; Ryan Och whiffed 19 in 13 innings between the complex league and Low-A; and Jason Reynolds had a 2.75 ERA in 33 appearances at Lake Elsinore.

When asked about the pitching staff as a whole, catcher Brandon Valenzuela smiled and said,

“This year is going to be electric, I'll tell you that.”

Catchers

Valenzuela is the presumptive starter, the No. 21 prospect in the Padres' system, according to MLB.com. The 21-year-old hit .307 in Low-A last season and slugged .444 and then got on base at a .415 clip in 15 games with Fort Wayne, walking 15 times. MLB.com calls him an advanced game-caller behind the plate, as well.

Adam Kerner returns after playing 52 games with the TinCaps last season in his pro debut, and Anthony Vilar provides depth.

Infielders

The TinCaps lost their most highly touted infielder when No. 12 Padres prospect Euribiel Angeles, the team's projected starting shortstop, was traded to the Athletics on Sunday. Reinaldo Ilarraza returns after stealing 38 bases last season, and the Angeles trade could mean he's back on the infield after switching to outfield almost full time in 2021.

Ripken Reyes, who got on base at an absurd .463 rate – bolstered by 11 hit by pitches – in 19 games with Fort Wayne last season, also returns to play second or third. Australian Jarryd Dale, 21, played every infield and outfield position for Lake Elsinore last season and posted a .711 OPS (on-base plus slugging), drove in 60 runs and stole 31 bases in 102 games. He could start the season at short.

Outfielders

The TinCaps are loaded in the outfield with a pair of top 10 Padres prospects in Hassell (No. 2) and Joshua Mears (No. 10). Hassell is the prototypical leadoff hitter – excellent on-base numbers, speed, a little power – and will lock down center. Mears can hit the ball a mile and has good speed despite standings 6-3 and weighing 230 pounds.

The third member of the likely starting outfield is 22-year-old, lefty-swinging Corey Rosier. Rosier isn't ranked as highly as Mears or Hassell, but he had an incredible pro debut in 2021, hitting .390, getting on base at a .461 clip and slugging .585 with 13 stolen bases in 16 attempts and 31 runs scored in 31 games at Lake Elsinore.

Angel Solarte will get plenty of looks too after posting a .758 OPS at Low-A last season.

Defensively, Mears said the group creates what it calls a “no-fly zone.”

