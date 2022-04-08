TinCaps' Manager living up to praise

New TinCaps manager Brian Esposito comes to Fort Wayne highly recommended. On Monday, Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, who was in Reds spring training with Esposito in 2011, gave a former fellow backstop a ringing endorsement.

“This guy is going to be so great for that city and for his players!” Barnhart wrote on Twitter.

Esposito, 43, who is replacing all-time Fort Wayne franchise wins leader Anthony Contreras, the team's manager since 2016, has already impressed those around the TinCaps, as well. Team president Mike Nutter said he heard from several friends in baseball singing Esposito's praises when the TinCaps announced him as their new skipper, and Nutter's been impressed with the manager's demeanor in his first week in the Summit City.

“There's a pretty cool vibe and feel right now around that clubhouse, I can sense it with the guys,” Nutter said. “This guy's a leader of men. ... I think Espo understands, we want to win games.

“But it's a bigger thing. We can have an impact on young men's lives as they're working their way up and he takes that seriously.”

Esposito, who will manage his first TinCaps game in Dayton tonight against the Dayton Dragons, is in Fort Wayne to affect the development of the players assigned to him, which is an important difference from where he was before, at what he calls the “top of the food chain” with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians, the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate.

Many of the players are in their first or second full season of professional baseball and are still learning what being a pro player requires. Esposito plans to use the lessons he learned in Triple-A to better prepare his players for the rigors of the upper minors and the majors.

“I get to lead the charge in getting these guys ready for what the expectations are down the road,” Esposito said. “I've been on both ends of it, both receiving and sending and now I'm back on the sending end.

“There's some things that I've definitely taken with me of knowing how we're receiving players at the Triple-A level and sending them off the to the big leagues and how we can do a better job impacting them in A-ball for what the game and the world is going to expect from them.”

Esposito spent 13 years in pro baseball as a player, playing three major-league games along the way, and then transitioned into coaching. He was with Indianapolis for the last three seasons, winning 200 games in that span, and developing an appreciation for baseball in Indiana.

“It's cool I've spent a lot of time in the great state of Indiana,” said Esposito, who is entering his ninth year leading a minor-league club. “The Midwest game of baseball is underrated. ... I can see why we do so well here and I'm just looking forward to seeing the community come out and the fans and seeing how they treat everybody when they get out here.”

dsinn@jg.net