TinCaps open by losing to Dragons

The TinCaps dropped the opener of Fort Wayne's 29th minor-league baseball season, falling 6-5 to the defending High-A Central East Division champion Dayton Dragons despite a frantic ninth-inning comeback at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton on Friday.

Trailing 6-1 entering the ninth, two of the first three Fort Wayne hitters struck out, leaving a runner on first and the TinCaps (0-1) down to their last out. Olivier Basabe singled to keep the inning alive, and Ripken Reyes walked to load the bases.

At that point, a pair of Dragon pitchers tossed 11 consecutive balls and walked four more hitters in a row, bringing in four runs. Dayton walked six in the inning.

With the bases loaded and the tying run on third, Fort Wayne shortstop Jarryd Dale struck out looking, his second strikeout of the inning, to end the game.

Reyes was the offensive star for the TinCaps, sending a ball sailing over the right-field wall in the eighth inning for Fort Wayne's first run of the season. It was the second baseman's first home run in 45 games since August 2019. The wind was blowing 20 mph out to center field.

Reyes also got hit by a pitch, continuing a trend that saw him get plunked 11 times in 19 games with Fort Wayne in 2021.

The TinCaps went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. Top prospect Robert Hassell III, the 2020 No. 8 overall pick, singled twice and had an RBI walk in the ninth. Catcher Brandon Valenzuela also had two hits and a run-scoring free pass.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Robert Gasser surrendered three runs on four hits and four walks in 21/3 innings. He took the loss.

The TinCap bullpen struck out 13 in 52/3 innings without giving up an earned run. Right-hander Felix Minjarez fanned all five hitters he faced and fellow righty Mason Fox whiffed three hitters without giving up a walk or a hit.

Fox has pitched nine scoreless innings with 19 strikeouts and no walks in seven appearances over two stints with Fort Wayne.

The Dragons led 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth, but tacked on three runs with the help of a pair of Fort Wayne errors and an RBI double for Nick Quintana.

The TinCaps committed three errors.