This squad should be well armed

TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela was asked before the season began about the potential of the team's pitching staff. He paused for a moment, then smiled.

“This year is going to be electric, I'll tell you that,” the 21-year-old backstop said.

Fort Wayne dropped two of three games in a season-opening series against Dayton over the weekend, but several of its pitchers lived up to Valenzuela's billing, helping the team notch a 3.86 ERA in the set. While not perfect, it was a strong start for a group about which pitching coach Jimmy Jones raved coming out of spring training.

“My expectations for these guys are high,” Jones said. “Because I think all of these guys are pretty good. Just up and down the starting rotation, I think all of these guys could move quickly. Any one of those guys and especially several guys in the bullpen if not all of them have a chance to move pretty quickly.

“If they have good years this year, there's no telling where they could be next year. ... All it takes is a good, solid season ... and they could be in big-league camp next year and have a chance to make the team.”

The TinCaps have had no shortage of pitchers rocket to the higher levels of the minors and the majors in recent years: lefty Ryan Weathers and flame-throwing right-hander Luis Patiño reached the big leagues within two years of pitching in Fort Wayne, and 2018 Midwest League All-Star Nick Margevicius pitched for the Padres less than a year after first being assigned to Low-A Fort Wayne.

“When these guys see guys move up, they get hungry,” Jones said.

The TinCaps' bullpen pitched like a group hungry to advance quickly in the season-opening series against the Dragons. The relievers went the first 111/3 innings without surrendering an earned run and several turned in dominant performances: right-hander Felix Minjarez, who pitched 42 games for the TinCaps last season, struck out all five batters he faced Friday; Fort Recovery, Ohio, native Nick Thwaits, who attended TinCaps games as a kid, whiffed five in two scoreless innings; hard-throwing right-hander Mason Fox struck out the side in his one inning, giving him 19 strikeouts and nine shutout innings over seven appearances in two stints with Fort Wayne.

Maybe most impressive of all was 23-year-old right-hander Alek Jacob, who tossed three shutout innings, striking out five without a walk and giving up only one hit to earn Fort Wayne's first win of the season. Jacob has worked 222/3 innings as a pro since getting drafted out of Gonzaga last year and has not given up an earned run, striking out 34 and walking two in that span.

“He's got an odd angle of release, he's a competitor and he's a guy that's going to come right after you,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said of Jacob.

The starting rotation did not fare quite as well, with none of the three starters completing three innings, but there is talent there, as well. Padres No. 9 prospect Robert Gasser, a 6-foot-1 lefty, leads a group filled with pitchers who have had success at the lower levels.

“I think he can be very, very good,” Jones said of Gasser. “He's very mature. Hey, man, this year, it's up to him, whatever he wants to do. If he starts off hot, there's no telling where he's going to be in a month, two months, three months.”

To open the season, the TinCaps will utilize a five-man rotation, but will have a sixth, lefty Danny Denz, who finished last season with a 3.26 ERA in 12 starts in Fort Wayne, getting starts every fifth day, as well.

“It's looking really good,” Gasser said. “We've got a good chemistry and I'm hoping we all stick together for a while.”

