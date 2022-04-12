TinCaps out to thrill local fans

The TinCaps' first series of the season, a three-game set against the defending East Division champion Dragons in Dayton did not go according to plan.

First, Fort Wayne's warm-up for Friday's opening day was cut short because of wet conditions, then Saturday's game was postponed because of a combination of rain and snow – for some players from warmer climes, the first time they had ever seen the white stuff – necessitating a doubleheader Sunday.

The TinCaps dropped two of the three games – a 13-2 victory in the first game of the twin bill Sunday provided their first win of the season – but manager Brian Esposito was pleased his team battled through some difficult circumstances.

“I was very impressed with the way the guys handled some of the bad bounces that we had before games started,” Esposito said. “We just handled some adversity, some bad hops, I liked the way the guys responded to all those things, especially being on the road, in unfamiliar territory.

“I've enjoyed just watching our guys compete. ... Win, lose or draw they're getting after it.”

The TinCaps begin their 66-game home schedule tonight at Parkview Field. They'll take on the South Bend Cubs in the opener of a six-game series that culminates on Easter Sunday.

Esposito, who is in his first season with the TinCaps after managing the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians for three seasons, has spoken highly of the passion for baseball in the Hoosier State and marveled at the quality of Parkview Field when he arrived in Fort Wayne last week from Padres spring training.

The new skipper's goal is to provide Summit City fans with a team that will compete all season the way it did during the interrupted opening series in Dayton.

“The one thing that every fan wants when they come out here is they want to see a team that goes out and plays their hearts out every single night,” Esposito said. “We know what this game revolves around, we know how the industry works, and I think that's part of our growing stage here. The people who come out and support you are the people who make this game possible.

“We saw a year of (restricted) fans and we saw the game was kind of watered down a little bit. ... The fans are what makes this game go around and them going out, playing as hard as they can every single night, trying to put a good product on the field ... is what we're in search of right now.”

The TinCaps had restricted attendance until June last season because of the pandemic and slipped to third in the league in attendance after finishing second in 2019. This year, fans can pack the park from April to September, and Esposito plans to show them a team that “attacks the attack” on a daily basis.

But just competing won't be enough for this group. The TinCaps have not reached the playoffs since 2017, when they made a run to the Midwest League Championship Series, and while player development is of paramount importance in the minor leagues, the parent-club Padres have pushed their coaches and managers to help prospects form winning habits, as well.

With the Padres trying to compete at the major-league level following years of rebuilding, the command has also gone out to their farm teams: wins matter.

“The expectation is to win (in the big leagues) and one of the things we heard all year was there's an expectation to win here, as well,” TinCaps pitching coach Jimmy Jones said. “It is about development, but you want to build a culture of winning and they're not mutually exclusive.”

The good news for the TinCaps as they get set to open their home slate this week: there is no snow in the forecast, at least for this week.

