Hassell's homer caps comeback

Robert Hassell put his head down in frustration. With the go-ahead run on first base in the sixth inning, he thought he had flown out to left.

Instead, his towering fly ball, aided slightly by some wind blowing out that direction, kept carrying until it flew on to the concourse beyond the left-field wall for an opposite-field two-run homer, his second of the season for the 2020 No. 8 overall draft pick.

“(Cubs pitcher Manuel Espinoza) was mainly fastball and then he was dropping that curveball into some of the lefties,” said Hassell, who hit the home run on a 1-2 count. “I told myself on two strikes just don't give up on that (curve) and it came and off the bat it looked a little bit too high, which is why I was like, 'Dang.'

“It was still a barrel so I gave myself a chance. ... They were talking about 'Run, run, run' in the dugout so that's when I realized it might have a chance.”

Hassell's homer was the decisive blow in a 5-3 TinCaps victory in their home-opener at Parkview Field on Tuesday night in front of a boisterous announced crowd of 4,320. Fort Wayne (2-2) improved to 8-5 in 13 openers at its downtown stadium and erased a three-run first-inning deficit to do so.

It was the first game in front of Summit City fans for new TinCaps manager Brian Esposito, who spent the last three seasons managing the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians.

“It was really cool, to be honest,” Esposito said. “You see this place in the daylight, we've practiced here, but then all of a sudden when the lights come on and there are some fans out here, the lights from the scoreboard are glimmering, you hear some people yelling and screaming and then to go out and have a great come-from-behind win. It was outstanding. It was electric.”

The TinCaps were behind 3-0 before they had their first at-bat after center-fielder Alexander Canario ripped a three-run double to right off Fort Wayne starter Noel Vela. All three runs were unearned because of a throwing error by shortstop Justin Lopez.

Vela settled in and completed four innings, facing in the minimum in his final three frames.

The TinCaps chipped away steadily, getting a run in the second on a Corey Rosier triple, drawing within one in the fourth when Jack Stronach doubled home Angel Solarte and tying the game in the fifth when Lopez redeemed himself with a double in the gap that scored catcher Brandon Valenzuela, who had reached base on a bloop double inches fair down the left-field line that dropped between three South Bend fielders.

“We're certainly not going to quit,” Esposito said. “The message that we talk about all the time is we get 27 outs every night and we're going to use them all.”

The TinCaps' bullpen made the lead stand up after Hassell's blast. Lefty Ryan Och, who earned the victory, and righty Sam Keating pitched two scoreless innings apiece, and Mason Fox earned the save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning and two strikeouts.

The team's relief corps has given up only two earned runs in 20 innings.

dsinn@jg.net