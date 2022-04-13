Old, new faces back at ballpark

Tuesday dawned sunny and warm and while clouds moved into Fort Wayne in the afternoon, the pleasantly warm air stuck around almost until first pitch at Parkview Field between the TinCaps and South Bend Cubs. At 68 degrees for first pitch, it was the warmest April home-opener in Parkview Field history.

The favorable weather brought a crowd of 4,320 that buzzed most of the night, roared when Ripken Reyes scored Fort Wayne's first run at home this season after a second-inning Corey Rosier triple and booed loudly when Angel Solarte struck out looking on a questionable call to end a Fort Wayne rally in the fifth.

Up above the field, meanwhile, an old hand and a newcomer were in the press box helping to bring the game to the fans. TinCaps radio broadcaster Mike Maahs was getting his 19th season underway, while Michael Brown was operating a new feature at the ballpark this season: the pitch clock.

Maahs was excited to have April baseball back after the 2020 season was canceled entirely and the start of last season was pushed back to May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I'm loving it ... just being back, getting into a routine again,” Maahs said. “We can just think about baseball again. We haven't been able to do that the last couple of years, there's always been some obstacle in the way, but I'm looking forward to it.”

Two rooms over from Maahs, Brown was occupying a new seat in High-A baseball for this season, that of the pitch-clock operator. Using a scoreboard-like mechanism, he controlled the device that is meant to speed up play, setting the clock for 30 seconds between batters, 18 seconds with runners on base and 14 seconds with nobody on. Pitch clocks work were added to the ballpark this season, perched on the fence of both dugouts and near the batter's eye in center field.

Brown, who has also worked at Purdue Fort Wayne as the associate athletic director of operations since 2021, had experience working with the pitch clock in a Low-A league in Florida last season, making him a natural fit for the newest member of the Parkview Field press box, taking a seat next to the scoreboard operator and the minor league baseball representative tracking the game for MiLB.com.

“We're a team up here, each in our roles and it's how we contribute,” Brown said. “To me ... it's just a different version of what's going on on the field or the court is going on in the press box. I'm excited to be a part of this new team.”

