Ace southpaw helps TinCaps get split

TinCaps manager Brian Esposito expected ace southpaw Robert Gasser to bounce back after a difficult start on Opening Day, a loss to the Dayton Dragons.

“We just told him he has to be better in the strike zone and I think he's going to adjust for his next start,” Esposito said. “I'm looking forward to seeing how he rebounds because that's what good pitchers do, they listen to what the game's telling them and they make an adjustment.”

Gasser made Esposito looked like a prophet, striking out five of the first six hitters he faced and whiffing nine over four innings in which he gave up four hits and two runs and walked none. His performance propelled the TinCaps to a 6-2 victory at Parkview Field on Thursday in the second game of a doubleheader.

Fort Wayne (3-3) dropped the first game 7-2. It has split two doubleheaders in the first week of the season.

Esposito also seemed like a fortune-teller when it came to Fort Wayne's offense.

“We're gonna play fast, I can tell you that,” the first-year manager said before the season. “We have some guys that can run, we have some guys that can apply pressure to defenses, so we're going to look to do that constantly.”

The TinCaps applied pressure to the South Bend defense from the get-go in the nightcap Thursday, beginning when Corey Rosier started the bottom of the first with a walk and followed with an easy steal of second.

Robert Hassell III followed with a fairly routine ground ball to short that he beat out at first. Hassell then immediately took off stealing second and the throw went into center, letting Rosier trot home with the game's first run.

Jarryd Dale followed with a hard line drive to center that Cubs outfielder Alexander Canario mis-judged, letting it get all the way to the wall for an RBI triple and a 2-0 lead.

Dale added an RBI double that brought in Joshua Mears in the third to make it 5-0.

Mears had ripped a double down the left-field line that scored Rosier, who had drawn another walk. Mears chipped in another RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the fourth.

Dale also provided all of the Fort Wayne offense in Game 1, lifting a fastball 338 feet to right field for a two-run homer in the sixth inning, his second home run of the season.

The Australian has five extra-base hits in his last five games.

Hassell had four hits in the doubleheader, all of the infield variety. He is batting .478 this season.

TinCaps right-hander Felix Minjarez relieved Gasser in the second game and proceeded to strike out the side in order in the fifth, extending his streak of consecutive strikeouts to start the season to eight hitters.

The streak ended at nine when Minjarez walked a batter.

Fort Wayne struggled to throw strikes in the first game of the twin bill, walking eight hitters in the seven innings.

With the TinCaps already trailing 1-0 in the third inning, lefty Danny Denz gave up a single and then threw 13 consecutive balls, eventually walking four straight hitters.

Denz was replaced by Fort Recovery, Ohio, native Nick Thwaits, who proceeded to hit the first batter he faced and then walked in yet another run, making it 5-0 Cubs before the inning ended.

Note: Former TinCaps left-hander MacKenzie Gore, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, will make his major-league debut with the San Diego Padres today against defending champion Atlanta. Gore pitched 602/3 innings over 16 starts with Low-A Fort Wayne in 2018 with 74 strikeouts and a 4.45 ERA. He pitched a season-high six shutout innings in a 7-0 July 4 win over the Great Lakes Loons that briefly catapulted the TinCaps into first place in the Midwest League East Division.

dsinn@jg.net