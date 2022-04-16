TinCaps lose to Cubs in under 2-hour contest

The first TinCaps game in which a pitch clock was enforced finished in just under two hours, but it resulted in a 4-2 Fort Wayne loss to the South Bend Cubs on Friday at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 2,831.

The clock, which went into effect after a six-game grace period to open the season, limits pitchers to 30 seconds between hitters, 18 seconds between pitches with runners on base and 14 seconds between pitches with the bases empty. Friday, the first five innings zipped past in 53 minutes.

Pitch clock violations result in an automatic ball, as TinCaps pitcher Sam Keating found out at the start of the eighth inning, when he did not deliver within the 2 minutes, 15 seconds allotted between innings.

“At first, it was alarming everybody because it was the first night of the clock actually creating some type of consequence,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. “There were some pitchers that did a really good job of keeping their pace, and there are some hitters who are going to have to get used to staying in the box and getting on to the next pitch.

“It's going to be an adjustment period.”

The Cubs (3-4) touched Brandon Komar for three runs on four hits in the sixth inning to break a 1-all tie.

The TinCaps cut the deficit to two when Corey Rosier doubled into the right-center gap to score Ripken Reyes from first. The rally was stifled when Robert Hassell III grounded to third and Rosier was out trying to advance after the throw went to first, resulting in a rare 5-3-5 double play.

Fort Wayne put two on in the eighth and ninth, but the former ended when Reyes grounded into a double play – the call at first was questionable and Reyes was left incredulous – and the latter saw Jarryd Dale and Angel Solarte strike out looking with the tying run on second to end the game.

The TinCaps struck out 11 times and walked twice.

“We weren't prepared to hit the fastball. We were chasing some things out of the zone,” Esposito said. “We missed some opportunities. We ran ourselves into an out, ... but nice comeback by our guys to continue to rally.”

Starting pitchers Ryan Bergert for the TinCaps and DJ Herz for the Cubs combined to retire the first 20 hitters before a Cubs double and a single with two outs in the fourth pushed across the first run of the game.

Bergert retired the side with no further damage, completing a night in which he struck out five in four innings and surrendered one run on two hits without a walk.

“With it being the first day of the new rule, ... I had to make an effort to work fast and had a good pace in the game,” Bergert said. “It ended up in my favor today. I attacked early with fastballs, got a lot of swing and miss and that's kind of my game plan.”

Rosier walked to start the Fort Wayne fourth, and Hassell executed a perfect hit-and-run play with Rosier stealing to put runners on first and third. Slugger Joshua Mears grounded into a 6-4-3 double play that scored the run, but left the bases empty.

