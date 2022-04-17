TinCaps give clinic on how to play nearly flawless game

On a beautiful, sunny Saturday afternoon at Parkview Field, the TinCaps played beautiful baseball.

Fort Wayne pitching struck out 13 South Bend Cubs, walked only one and gave up just two hits; TinCaps walked 11 times and stole seven bases in as many attempts; first baseman Jack Stronach hit a two-run homer over the right field wall and the hosts turned in an error-free defensive performance on the way to a 6-0 victory in front of an announced crowd of 2,613.

TinCaps starting pitcher Jackson Wolf set the tone for the afternoon when he struck out the side in order in the top of the first.

“When you can put a shutout inning in the first, it really puts a fire in the dugout and it makes all these guys go out there and have really good at-bats,” Wolf said. “Those are the small things that don't go on the score sheet that really change games.”

Corey Rosier started the TinCaps' half of the first with an infield single, promptly stole second and Robert Hassell III drove him in with single to left. Hassell has hits in all eight games Fort Wayne (4-4) has played this year and has six multihit performances. Rosier reached base three times and leads the league with nine walks.

Hassell also stole second and then third and Joshua Mears walked and stole second. All of the running seemed to rattle South Bend starter Kohl Franklin, who walked the next two hitters to force in a second run and did not make it through the first inning.

“(Stealing bases) creates a lot of holes and these guys have been really good so far of just figuring out when to run, when not to run,” manager Brian Esposito said. “They're pretty much on their own (making that decision).”

Staked to a 2-0 lead, Wolf zipped through four shutout innings, retiring the first seven hitters he faced, giving up only one hit. He stuck out six and walked none. He mixed a low-90s mph fastball with a sharp curveball and slider and pounded his glove effusively after notching a strikeout to end the fourth.

“I knew I was feeling good, I had all my pitches working,” the 22-year-old left-hander said.

TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela walked with the bases loaded in the fourth to make it 3-0, and Stronach broke the game open with his first home run of the season in the fifth, going down to get a curveball and yanking it 340 feet. Justin Lopez had reached on a bunt single in front of Stronach, one of four times Lopez was on base.

Mears also reached four times on two walks, a single and a hit by pitch.

The Fort Wayne bullpen tossed five shutout innings in relief of Wolf, giving up only one hit and fanning seven. Right-hander Edwuin Bencomo earned the win with three scoreless innings, and Ryan Och finished the game with two perfect innings in which he struck out five hitters.

Notes: Before the game, the TinCaps announced right-handed reliever Mason Fox had been promoted to Double-A San Antonio. Fox, who pitched in Double-A and Triple-A last year, worked 10 scoreless innings over eight appearances in two stints with Fort Wayne since 2019, striking out 21, walking none and giving up three hits. He pitched two scoreless, hitless innings this season with five strikeouts. ... Late Friday, former TinCaps pitcher MacKenzie Gore made his major league debut with the Padres, becoming the 201st former Fort Wayne player to reach the big leagues. The No. 3 overall pick in 2017, Gore pitched 51/3 innings, struck out three and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks. He pitched for the TinCaps in 2018, going 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA in 16 starts.

