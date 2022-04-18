Lopez's slam in 8th lifts TinCaps

Justin Lopez stood at home plate and watched the ball fly. When it finally came down 394 feet away on the concourse beyond the right-field fence for a go-ahead grand slam, Lopez had barely begun a slow trot around the bases.

Lopez's slam in the eighth inning Sunday against the South Bend Cubs, his first long ball of the season, erased a three-run deficit and propelled Fort Wayne to a 4-3 win in the finale of a six-game series at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 2,185.

“I was just thinking, get some pitch right there in the zone that I can hit in the gap and get all the RBIs,” said Lopez, the longest-tenured TinCap, through a translator. “It felt incredible.”

The triumph gave the TinCaps (5-4) a series victory at home for the first time since May 4-8 and propelled them above .500 for the first time since May 11. Fort Wayne rallied from three runs down in two of its four wins in the six-game series against South Bend.

“The one thing this club never does is it never gives in, it never gives at-bats away, they never give up, they continue to pitch, they continue to play good defense, through the good, the bad and the ugly,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. “Whether we're down; ... it didn't make any difference, they continued to play the game and play a full 27 outs.

“That's a lot of grit and determination.”

When Lopez came to the plate in the eighth, the TinCaps had managed only two hits all afternoon and trailed 3-0. In front of the third baseman's at-bat, South Bend reliever Bailey Reid walked Robert Hassell III, Brandon Valenzuela and Jarryd Dale to load the bases with one out.

On a 1-1 count, Lopez got a fastball from Reid over the heart of the plate and crushed it through a cold wind blowing in from right field. The 21-year-old, who first played for Fort Wayne during the 2017 Midwest League playoffs, took his time rounding the bases after his 30th home run with the TinCaps.

“Today it was me, but tomorrow it could be somebody else because there's a lot of talent here,” Lopez said. “I'm good with this team. I feel really good about us and what we're doing right now.”

The TinCaps walked nine times in the game after 11 walks in Saturday's 6-0 triumph. Leadoff hitter Corey Rosier walked twice and leads the league with 11.

Fort Wayne reliever Alek Jacob struck out two in a scoreless ninth to earn the victory, pitching around a leadoff single. He worked 21/3 shutout innings with five strikeouts. He has pitched 26 innings as a pro without giving up an earned run.

Alexander Canario put the Cubs ahead in the fifth with a two-run double. Fabian Pertuz added a swinging bunt RBI single off Danny Denz in the seventh to make it 3-0.

The TinCaps have today off and start a six-game road series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday.

dsinn@jg.net