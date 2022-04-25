TinCaps continue mastery of Lugnuts

Brandon Valenzuela and Justin Lopez had two hits and three RBI apiece, Angel Solarte went 3 for 4 with a walk and the TinCaps had 14 hits in rolling past Lansing 13-5 at Jackson Field on Sunday for their seventh win in the last eight games.

Fort Wayne (10-5) won five of six against the Lugnuts. It is the first TinCaps team to win at least 10 of the season's first 15 games since 2009, when the 'Caps started 12-3 and went on to win the Midwest League championship.

The TinCaps led 8-0 after a seven-run second inning. Robert Hassell III doubled home a run, Valenzuela drove in two with a double and Lopez had a two-run single.

Hassell went 2 for 4 and walked twice. He has been on base in all 15 games this season and is batting .397, fourth in the Midwest League.

Lopez drove in six runs in the series, extending his all-time Fort Wayne franchise record for RBI to 162. He added a sacrifice fly in the sixth after the Lugnuts had cut the deficit to 8-5.

TinCaps slugger Joshua Mears, the league-leader in home runs, was hit by a pitch in the wrist/hand area in his first plate appearance and removed from the game. It is not yet known whether he will miss any games.

Fort Wayne returns to Parkview Field on Tuesday night to start a six-game series against the first-place Dayton Dragons (11-4).