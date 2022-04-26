TinCaps can credit offense for 10-5 start

Since Parkview Field opened in 2009 and the Fort Wayne Wizards became the TinCaps, only two Fort Wayne teams have won at least 10 of their first 15 games in a season. One was that inaugural team, which won 94 regular-season games and the Midwest League championship.

The other is the current team, which took five of six from Lansing on the road last week to improve to 10-5 with a six-game home series against Midwest League Eastern Division-leading Dayton (11-4) starting tonight.

The key to Fort Wayne's hot start has been a lineup loaded with run-producing bats. Through 15 games, the TinCaps lead the Midwest League in runs scored (95), on-base plus slugging (.832), run differential (plus-35) and are tied for first in home runs (20).

“We're all on the same page, just locked in,” outfielder Joshua Mears said. “We've known each other for a while and have played with each other at different levels. We're just in a good spot, trying to win ballgames. ... It's a blast.”

On a team full of dangerous hitters, none have been more explosive than Mears. The 21-year-old laid waste to the Lugnuts' pitching last week, blasting five home runs in five games, driving in 10 and adding two doubles. Almost all of his long balls against Lansing were titanic blasts, including a 504-foot shot that landed on top of an apartment complex beyond the left-field fence at Jackson Field. Mears' teammates were astonished.

“Their mouths were agape, just wide open,” Mears said. “It was a pretty cool moment.”

Mears leads the Midwest League in home runs (seven), slugging percentage (.784) and extra-base hits (12). He was named Midwest League Player of the Week for his effort in Lansing. About all he hasn't done is hit a homer at Parkview Field: all seven of his long balls have come on the road.

“He cut down on the swing-and-miss, he cut down on the strikeouts and he's just going up there looking to make contact,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. “When you have that kind of power, all you have to do is get the barrel to the ball. ... It was tremendous to watch, it really was.”

Fort Wayne's outfield in particular has thrived. Besides Mears, centerfielder Robert Hassell III is hitting .397, fourth in the league, has been on base in all 15 games and clubbed two home runs Saturday. Left-fielder Corey Rosier leads the league in walks with 16 and gets on base at a .424 clip.

On the infield, shortstop Jarryd Dale is fifth in the league with eight extra-base hits and third baseman Justin Lopez, in his fifth season with Fort Wayne, drove in six runs in Lansing, giving him a franchise record 162 with the TinCaps.

“There's a lot of talent here,” Lopez said. “I'm good with this team. I feel really good about us and what we're doing right now.”

After beating up on Lansing, the TinCaps have a chance to bring their big bats home against the Dragons.

“We prefer to be on the top of those standings,” Esposito said. “If we do what we're capable of doing, we should remain on the top of those standings. We'd like to be at the top by ourselves.”

Notes: Right-hander Alek Jacob was promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Monday. Jacob, 23, pitched nine shutout innings in four relief appearances for Fort Wayne. He has thrown 282/3 professional innings without surrendering an earned run. ... Mears exited the series finale against Lansing after getting hit in the hand by a pitch. The exit was mostly precautionary.

