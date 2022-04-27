Former Irish pitcher cools hot TinCaps for 1st win

The TinCaps entered Tuesday with the best offense in the Midwest League. A Notre Dame product shut them down.

Former Irish standout Joe Boyle tossed five shutout innings for the first-place Dayton Dragons, gave up just one hit and earned his first professional victory as the Dragons beat Fort Wayne 4-0 in the opener of a six-game series at Parkview Field.

“The guy did a really good job of mixing his pitches and keeping guys off balance,” said TinCaps manager Brian Esposito, whose team lost for just the second time in nine games. “He didn't really give anything up over the heart of the plate. ... Sometimes you gotta tip your cap when someone goes out and beats you.”

The TinCaps (10-6) came into the matchup one game out of first in the Midwest League East Division with a chance to tie Dayton (12-4) at the top but slipped to two games back in front of 1,946 fans. Fort Wayne is 1-3 against the Dragons and 9-3 against everyone else.

The game was scoreless through three innings as TinCaps ace Robert Gasser battled Boyle, a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft who touched triple digits on his fastball with the Irish.

“It's fun, I try take that like a challenge from him,” Gasser said of Boyle. “He got (Tuesday)'s game, but we've got another one later this week (Sunday), we'll match up again.”

Dragon right fielder Rece Hinds opened the fourth inning with a home run to right off Gasser, and the Dragons extended the margin to 3-0 later in the inning when a hot shot to first from Alex McGarry caromed off Jack Stronach's mitt and rattled around into the Fort Wayne bullpen down the right-field line for a two-run, three-base error.

Gasser (1-2) gave up three runs (one earned) in four innings while walking one and striking out four.

The one hit the TinCaps collected off Boyle came with one out in the third, a sharp single the other way to left for Robert Hassell III. It is the only hit Boyle has given up in 13 innings this season.

Hassell is hitting .393, fourth in the league, and also walked in the fifth. He has been on base in all 16 games this season.

The TinCaps did not manage their second hit until there were two outs in the ninth, when Ripken Reyes lined a single to right to put two on with two out. Leadoff man Corey Rosier then struck out swinging to end the game, the last of Fort Wayne's 12 strikeouts.

The TinCaps walked eight times, including four free passes for designated hitter Angel Solarte, who has reached base in eight of his last nine plate appearances. Boyle walked five and also hit a batter.

Fort Wayne had scored 13 runs in two of its previous three games entering Tuesday.

“The offense wasn't the offense we saw last week, but there was a game last week where we were shut out, as well,” Esposito said. “You're going to have those days.”

Notes: Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller attended the game. ... Thursday will be Tribute to Indy 500 Night at Parkview Field. Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles will throw out the first pitch and an IndyCar vehicle will be on display on the stadium concourse. Those in attendance will have a chance to win four tickets to Indianapolis 500 qualifying.

