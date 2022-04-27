Padres' Snell to pitch for TinCaps

Cy Young Award-winner Blake Snell will make a rehab appearance with the TinCaps on Thursday at Parkview Field, the team announced Tuesday.

Snell, 29, is working his way back from a groin injury that has kept him from pitching for the Padres this season. San Diego is playing a series in Cincinnati before heading to Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

“This is huge for our organization,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said in a statement. “This is a new opportunity for us to play a role in assisting Blake on his way back to health and rejoining the Padres as they contend for a World Series this season.

“We hope our fans will appreciate this extremely rare chance to watch one of the best in the world at their craft perform.”

Snell, a 6-foot-4 left-hander, won the AL Cy Young with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, when he went 21-5 with a 1.89 ERA. He was 7-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 27 starts last season, his first with the Padres.

The southpaw pitched in the Midwest League in 2013 and 2014 with the Bowling Green Hot Rods. On May 15, 2013, he made his only start at Parkview Field, tossing 52/3 innings and giving up three runs in a loss to the TinCaps. On the mound that night for Fort Wayne was another future MLB standout: left-hander Max Fried, now the ace for the defending champion Atlanta Braves.

Snell will be the first pitcher to make a rehab appearance with the TinCaps.

