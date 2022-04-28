TinCaps get shut out again

On Tuesday, the TinCaps and Dayton Dragons were scoreless through three innings, but Dayton led off the fourth inning with a home run and went on to a shutout win.

The blast Wednesday came from first baseman Alex McGarry, who pulled the ball deep onto the concourse beyond the wall in right field against Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert. The solo shot was all the first-place Dragons would need as Fort Wayne managed only three hits and lost 2-0 at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 2,095.

The TinCaps (10-7) came into the six-game series against the Dragons (13-4) leading the Midwest League in runs but have been shut out in back-to-back games to open the series.

They have only five hits in the series, all singles, and are 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position. It's the first time Fort Wayne has been shut out in back-to-back nine-inning games since Aug. 29-30, 2018.

“Over a long season, games like this are going to happen,” Bergert said. “You just have to have trust; ... the hitters are going to strike back. Who knows, they'll probably put up 13 runs the next game. I don't think we're too worried about it, I think we'll be all right.”

Bergert pitched five innings and gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Over his last three starts, he has struck out 23, walked one and posted a 2.07 ERA. McGarry's home run was the only baserunner the 22-year-old righty surrendered in a string of 10 batters.

The TinCaps put two runners on base in the third, fourth and ninth. In the final frame, Brandon Valenzuela reached on an error and Jarryd Dale singled to center to put two on with one out, but Justin Lopez struck out and Olivier Basabe grounded to short to end the game.

Dale had two of Fort Wayne's hits. Robert Hassell III had the other and has reached base in all 17 games this season.

TinCaps right-hander Felix Minjarez relieved Bergert and struck out all six hitters he faced over two perfect innings. In one stretch between the fifth and the ninth, the pitching staffs combined to retire 22 hitters in a row.

Snell set to start

The TinCaps will send 2018 AL Cy Young Award-winner Blake Snell to the mound tonight. Snell is making a minor-league rehab appearance as he works his way back from the groin injury that has kept him from pitching since spring training. Snell, who played in the Midwest League in 2013 and 2014, arrived in Fort Wayne on Wednesday and spent the afternoon at Parkview Field.

“Everyone starts somewhere and he was obviously here in this league, so everyone's got a path,” Esposito said. “Here he is right now and he should be able to give some feedback, put some perspective on what he's done, ... but (today) he's going to show up and be all business.”

