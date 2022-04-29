Snell helps TinCaps top Dragons

The TinCaps got back on the scoreboard and back in the win column with a 4-0 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Thursday, and all it took was a little help from a Cy Young winner.

Padres left-hander Blake Snell pitched four scoreless innings in a rehab start for the TinCaps (11-7), giving up two hits while striking out four.

“It was good to see him healthy and get out there, that's something you always want to see out of a rehab start,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. “You want to see the guy get through start to finish with no health concerns, everything was great, body responding the way he wanted it to, and very effective with his pitches.”

Snell faced a few dicey moments: Dayton leadoff man Justice Thompson opened the game with a single that deflected off Snell's glove, and a throwing error by shortstop Jarryd Dale put Dragons on first and third, but a flyout and strikeout ended the first-inning threat.

In the second inning, J.V. Martinez reached on a fielding error by Dale, and Snell hit Dayton catcher Garrett Wolforth with a pitch to put runners at first and second with one out. But Nick Quintana hit into a double play to erase the Dayton threat once again.

Thompson led off the third inning with another first-pitch single, but that was the end of Dayton's success against the 2018 American League Cy Young winner as Snell retired the last six batters he faced.

“His poise on the mound, even giving up a few hits, not getting some calls that he wanted to get, the poise was something I think our guys should have taken away from this, something we'll talk about as a group,” Esposito said.

In all, Snell threw 44 pitches, 29 for strikes. Snell, who became the first Padres pitcher to complete a rehab assignment in Fort Wayne, hit 97 mph on the radar gun. He has not played in the majors this year because of a groin injury, and his visit to Fort Wayne was likely because the major league club is currently on a road trip through the Midwest.

Despite his key start, it was reliever Jackson Wolf who got the win. Wolf was originally scheduled to be the starter before Snell's rehab start was announced, and he pitched five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and walking two more batters while striking out seven. Wolf is now 1-1 with an ERA of 4.40.

“It was a little bit of a learning curve, figuring out when I need to be ready, when I needed to start doing my stuff and getting locked in. But I'm pretty good at adjusting,” said Wolf, who said he hadn't pitched in relief since early in his college career.

“We're both pitchers. Some guys, in this era, we have a bunch of hard throwers and guys going out there and trying to blow it by guys. I think what Blake and I have in common, we're going to use our four-pitch mix to pitch around all of these hitters.”

The TinCaps had been shut out in the first two games of the six-game series against Dayton (13-5), but in the bottom of the third Ripken Reyes, hitting ninth, was walked by Dayton starter James Proctor. Corey Rosier then singled to right to move Reyes to third, and a single to left by Robert Hassell III scored Reyes, Fort Wayne's first run since Sunday.

The TinCaps added two more runs in the fourth: A ground ball by Dale evaded the Dayton third baseman and shortstop, who both dived for the ball, and an Angel Solarte double to right put the two TinCaps runners on second and third with no outs.

Olivier Basabe hit into a fielder's choice, but Dale was able to slide into home plate without being tagged. A Reyes single to right then scored Solarte.

Joshua Mears struck out swinging to lead off the bottom of the seventh, but Dayton's Wolforth couldn't handle the wild pitch, and Mears ran to first. Wolforth's throw to first sailed offline, and Mears advanced to second on the error. He advanced to third on a groundout, and then came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Dale.

“The last couple nights, you're going to have those games, you hope that they're not in succession, back to back shutouts, but those games are going to happen. So we were very intentional about our work today, and we tried to move the needle forward and get better,” Esposito said.

“We tidied up our approach a little bit, not going outside of the zone trying to press as much, and the results during the workday carried over into the game, and we were able to push runs across, return the favor and shut them out tonight.”

