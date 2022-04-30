TinCaps again get shut down

The first four games of the six-game set at Parkview Field this week have all ended in shutouts. The TinCaps have now found themselves on the wrong side of three of those after falling to the Dayton Dragons 1-0 on Friday night.

The TinCaps (11-8) and Dragons (14-5) were deadlocked until the top of the ninth. Nick Thwaits retired Justice Thompson to lead off the inning, but Nick Quintana hit a ball to right-center. TinCaps center fielder Robert Hassell III dived for it but came up empty. Right fielder Angel Solarte was right behind to back him up, and Quintana held up at second.

Next up was Jack Rogers, who knocked a single to right, scoring Quintana to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. It was the first Dayton run since the ninth inning Wednesday night, ending a streak of 17 straight scoreless innings.

Catcher Brandon Valenzuela threw out Rogers trying to steal second and Jonathan Willems lined out to first baseman Olivier Basabe to end the top of the ninth, but the damage was done.

Corey Rosier led off the bottom of the ninth for the TinCaps, and though he hit what appeared to be a routine groundout to second base, he beat the throw for an infield single. But Rosier ended up stranded, the fourth runner left by the TinCaps, as Hassell flew out to left and Joshua Mears and Brandon Valenzuela each struck out.

Dayton starting pitcher Connor Phillips went six innings, striking out 10 and giving up three hits while walking none. Myles Gayman earned the win after pitching the seventh and eight innings, issuing just a walk. Carson Rudd came in for the save in the ninth.

“We faced a good pitcher, had good stuff, doesn't walk anybody, strikes out 10. We weren't able to get to him, and their bullpen kind of follow suit from there,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said.

While the TinCaps' pitchers and defense held the Dragons scoreless for eight innings, it wasn't exactly a clean job. Noel Vela pitched 41/3 scoreless innings and his ERA dropped to 0.59, but he walked five and gave up two hits. The TinCaps might have found themselves trailing in a very different game, but the Dragons left eight runners on base and went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

“The walks and things like that, that's where you'll get hurt at levels beyond. At Double-A, Triple-A and the big leagues, they're not swinging at the pitches some of these guys are swinging at,” Esposito said. “These walks will continue to compound, and (Vela) will have trouble getting out of the first inning if he doesn't get back in the saddle and start commanding the zone. Good numbers can act as a deodorant right now, so hopefully we're going to get him a little more efficient with his pitches.

“He finds a way to battle through, no doubt got us through four and a third, but he's got to be better with his pitch efficiency if he wants to continue to move levels. Because this isn't sustainable, to walk five and skate through untouched.”

vjacobsen@jg.net