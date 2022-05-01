TinCaps find offense, but still come up short

Robert Hassell III pounded out four hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs to help the TinCaps break out of their week-long slump, but it was not enough in an 11-5 loss to the Dayton Dragons on Saturday afternoon at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 3,841.

The loss was the fourth in five games for Fort Wayne (11-9) in the series. The first three defeats had all come via shutout and manager Brian Esposito hoped getting the bats going was a sign of progress.

“You want to be able to build on it, you want to see some things come out of it moving forward,” Esposito said. “It's quite the marathon over the course of a season. ... We finished with a winning record in the month of April, so that's something to build on. We had some pretty good offensive at-bats, some hard contact with nothing to show for it, but there's some guys swinging the bat.”

Hassell is certainly one of those.

After striking out on three pitches in his first at-bat, he clubbed Fort Wayne's first home run of the series in the third inning, a two-run shot on a screaming line drive the opposite way to left that cleared the wall by inches.

It was the 2020 No. 8 overall pick's fifth homer and drew Fort Wayne within 4-2 after the first-place Dragons (15-5) pushed across four runs in the top of the frame against TinCaps starter Danny Denz.

“When it was 2-0, I was just sitting on the fastball,” Hassell said. “A guy like (Dragons pitcher James Marinan), he's going to trust his stuff, he's going to be confident in his fastball. It was that hitter's count, I was willing to give up a strike if it was off-speed.

“Got my pitch, just tried to put a barrel to it and I got it.”

The man nicknamed Bobby Barrels has been on base in all 20 games this season and is batting .408, best in the Midwest League. His .471 OBP is also tops on the circuit.

Hassell, who had his first four-hit day in High-A, added an RBI single in the fifth after Corey Rosier tripled and tacked on a run-scoring double to the left-center gap in the ninth.

“The thing that stands out the most is his ability to barrel the ball with power the other way.” Esposito said. “(He has) oppo power with ease. That's hard to do, and it's not always easy to come by no matter what level you are.”

The Dragons pushed across five runs in the seventh inning to extend their lead to 10-4. TinCaps reliever Luke Boyd hit a pair of batters in the inning and walked a third .Sam Keating then came in and walked two more. Dayton sent 11 hitters to the plate in the inning.

Fort Wayne is 2-6 against Dayton and 9-3 against the rest of the league.

Note: Due to a source error, Saturday's story on the TinCaps' 1-0 loss to Dayton mis-stated how the game's run scored. In the ninth, Nick Quintana doubled with one out and Jack Rogers singled to right to drive him in.

