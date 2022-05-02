TinCaps stay cold; lose 5 of 6 in series

A nightmare six-game series against the Dayton Dragons came to an end Sunday for the TinCaps with an 8-0 loss at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 5,061, the largest of the season at the downtown stadium.

Fort Wayne (11-10) lost five of the six games to the first-place Dragons (16-5), got shut out four times, was outscored 27-9 and hit 4 for 36 (.111) in the series with runners in scoring position.

“There are obviously points in this series we can look back and learn from,” TinCaps outfielder Corey Rosier said, “but moving forward we just have to have a short-term memory and just trust yourself and find a way to stay confident.”

The TinCaps are 2-7 against the Dragons and 9-3 against the rest of the league. They won't face Dayton again until July.

Fort Wayne managed just two hits in the series finale and had only one at-bat with a runner in scoring position. Dayton starter Andrew Abbott tossed six shutout innings, giving up the two hits and a walk while striking out 10, the third straight start in which he has whiffed double-digit hitters.

Abbott is one of five Dayton starters among the top 42 prospects in the Cincinnati farm system, according to Fangraphs. Fort Wayne faced all five during the series.

“For what we're doing right now in terms of developing young talent to be major-league players that are going to impact a game to help (the Padres) win a championship, you want to see that quality of pitching day-in and day-out,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. “When you're challenged with facing some mature arms, ... I enjoy seeing the challenge because it helps us see what we're going to do next.”

Abbott whiffed TinCaps center fielder Robert Hassell III twice after Hassell came into the game leading the league in on-base percentage. He went 0 for 4 and did not reach base for the first time in 21 games this season.

Fort Wayne slugger Joshua Mears, the league leader in home runs with seven, went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts, concluding a series in which he went 0 for 24 with 18 whiffs and one walk.

Rosier reached base twice with a single and a hit-by-pitch.

TinCaps starter Robert Gasser struck out the first four hitters he faced and retired the first five, but a two-out double and single in the second inning brought in the game's first run and back-to-back doubles knocked in three more in the fourth.

Gasser gave up four runs on six hits in four innings while striking out a career-high nine without a walk.

The TinCaps start a 12-game, two-week road trip Tuesday against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Note: Before the game, the Padres sent right-handed reliever Wen-Hua Sung from Triple-A El Paso to the TinCaps. He pitched in 23 games for Fort Wayne last season and had a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings. He pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts Sunday.

dsinn@jg.net