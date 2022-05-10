TinCaps to help with Daisies monument

The TinCaps are helping to raise money for an improved monument to the Fort Wayne Daisies of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League at Memorial Park, the team announced. The Daisies played at Memorial Park from 1946 until 1954, when the league folded.

Fort Wayne's High-A minor league will wear replica Daisies jerseys during their game against the West Michigan Whitecaps on May 21 at Parkview Field. The jerseys will be auctioned off online and 100% of winning bids will go to the monument project.

Those interested in placing a bid on a jersey can go to the auction site at TinCapsJersey.com. The auction will close at 9 p.m. May 22.

“Fort Wayne has a rich baseball history and the Daisies are front and center as trailblazers for the sport in this city,” TinCaps vice president of marketing Michael Limmer said in a statement. “The Fort Wayne Daisies players, and their families, deserve to have their names permanently on display for future generations. We don't want their legacy to be forgotten.”

A monument to the Daisies, who debuted in 1945 and played their first season at North Side High School, already exists at Memorial Park. The fundraiser, which the TinCaps are running in partnership with the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department, will raise money for a marker that lists all 144 former Daisies players and managers.

“It is fitting to honor each player and the managers of the Fort Wayne Daisies on one of the very sites where they played,” Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation director Steve McDaniel said in a statement. “These women represented Fort Wayne, our parks and recreational sports with distinction coming out of the World War II conflict and set a tone of excellence and team spirit that we still celebrate today.”

Fans who would like to make a direct donation can go to www.gofundme.com/f/tincaps-fundraiser-to-fund-daisies-monument

The TinCaps have also designed specialty Fort Wayne Daisies T-shirts that are for sale in the Orchard Team Store with $2 from each sale going toward the project.

