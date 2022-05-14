Tumbling TinCaps get crushed by Cubs

Robert Hassell III blasted a two-run home run, but the TinCaps fell to the South Bend Cubs 11-2 on Friday at Four Winds Field, their 13th loss in 16 games.

Fort Wayne (13-18) pitching gave up a season-high 21 hits and eight members of the Cubs' lineup had multihit games.

Hassell's sixth home run of the season came in the first inning. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick is second in the Midwest League with a .356 batting average and third in on-base percentage at .430.

TinCaps starter Efraín Contreras gave up three runs on seven hits in three innings.

Basketball

Griner detention extended again

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been in custody in Moscow for about three monhts, had her pretrial detention in Russia extended by one month Friday, her lawyer said.

Fever top Liberty

Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points, Victoria Vivians added 20 and the Indiana Fever (2-2) beat the New York Liberty 92-86 in overtime Friday night.

COLLEGES

Brown, Blackmon head to Stetson

Guards Luke Brown and Jalen Blackmon will play for Stetson next season, they announced. Brown originally signed with Stetson out of high school but transferred to Ball State, where he played the second half of this past season. Blackmon, brother of former Bishop Luers and Indiana star James Blackmon Jr., played one season at Grand Canyon. Both have three years of eligibility.

Football

Irish add recruit

Notre Dame added the 13th commitment to its top-rated 2023 recruiting class when four-star offensive lineman Sullivan Absher chose the Irish over offers from Clemson and North Carolina State, among others. The 6-foot-7, 290-pounder is the No. 275 player in the country, according to 247sports.com, and the 22nd-ranked offensive tackle.

High schools

Coach named

Lakeland Christian Academy announced Friday that Taylor Long, a Warsaw grad and former Grace College player, will be the new head boys basketball coach. He previously coached the Warsaw freshman team and the Triton JV team.

Signing

Bellmont senior Kenzie Fuelling has signed with Ohio Northern women's basketball.