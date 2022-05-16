TinCaps' road trip ends with 2-10 mark

Robert Hassell III delivered an RBI single and Brandon Valenzuela had two hits including a double, but the TinCaps fell to the South Bend Cubs 5-1 in the finale of a six-game series at Four Winds Field and a 12-game road trip for Fort Wayne.

It was the 15th loss in 18 games for the TinCaps (13-20), who have lost five of six in three straight series. They return to Parkview Field on Tuesday to start a 12-game homestand.

The Cubs went up 2-0 in the fourth. Hassell drove in Corey Rosier in the sixth to cut the lead in half, but Jake Washer ripped a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning to break the game open.

Rosier tripled in the sixth and also drew a walk, his league-leading 28th free pass of the season.

Fort Wayne reliever Fred Schlichtholz, who pitched for the TinCaps in 2018 and 2021, made his season debut and threw two shutout innings.

Auto racing

NHRA

Brittany Force won Top Fuel class in the Virginia NHRA Nationals on Sunday and John Force Racing teammate Robert Hight took the Funny Car crown at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie. Matt Smith won in Pro Stock Motorcycle, beating Steve Johnson with a 6.842 at 198.35 on a Suzuki.

Basketball

Fever fall to Atlanta at home

Top pick Rhyne Howard had a career-high 33 points – the most in any WNBA game this season – to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 85-79 on Sunday in Indianapolis. Indiana's NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 overall selection, scored a season-high 18 points before leaving with a right ankle injury.

Kerr to return; Potter hopeful

Steve Kerr is out of the NBA's health and safety protocols and preparing to coach the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals after missing the last three games of the semifinal round against Memphis with COVID-19. The Warriors are hopeful forward Otto Porter Jr. will be available for Game 1 on Wednesday night after missing the previous two games with soreness in his right foot.

High schools

Finalists set for baseball honor

The Northeast Indiana Baseball Association released the finalists for the Dick Crumback High School Player of the Year Award on Sunday. Carroll had five players named to the short list – Jordan Malott, Jaydan Duba, Cameron Saunders, Alex Smith and Andrew Sinish. Three Leo players remain in contention – Cohden Brubaker, Donavin Massing and Kylar Decker. The other finalists are Brayton Thomas and Xavier Aguirre of Bishop Dwenger, Braxton Betancourt of Bluffton, Cal Ostrowski of Churubusco, Brayden Risedorph of East Noble, Trey Richards and Luke Holcomb of Garrett, Dalton Wasson of Heritage, Brennen Weigert of Homestead and Perry Stow of South Side.

Wrestling

Tech women land commitment

Indiana Tech women's wrestling announced Sunday that Bellmont's Andrea Hernandez has committed to join the program. Hernandez is a two-time third-place finisher and a one-time runner-up at the Indiana girls state tournament.

Tennis

Italian Open

Novak Djokovic raised his first trophy of the year at the Italian Open in Rome on Sunday and showed that he's back in top form exactly a week before the French Open starts. The top-ranked Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (5) for his sixth Rome title and didn't drop a set all week. ... Iga Swiatek, the top-ranked player from Poland, defended the women's title in Rome by overwhelming Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 to extend her winning streak to 28 matches.