TinCaps having some good times at ballpark

In 2018, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred pointed out what most observers of the national pastime already knew: Baseball had a pace-of-play problem.

For decades, the games had been getting longer, spiraling well past three hours and surpassing four on too many nights.

The issue was not limited to the major leagues. In 2021, the average minor-league game was 3 hours, 3 minutes; in Fort Wayne, the average TinCaps game at Parkview Field last season was 3:14 and games often reached 31/2 hours or more, leaving fans waiting late into the night for the team's fireworks displays.

MLB has been tinkering with possible fixes for the slow-play problem and using the minors as its guinea pig for nearly a decade. This season it assigned High-A its most aggressive measures yet: a strenuously-enforced pitch clock and a limit on the number of times a pitcher can step off the rubber or attempt a pick-off throw.

The results have been especially pronounced in the Summit City. The first game the TinCaps played with the new rules in effect zipped by in 1:59 and the six games on their homestand from April 26 to May 1 averaged 2:27, 11 minutes shorter than the minor-league average. That was despite the TinCaps dropping five of those six contests, necessitating a bottom of the ninth inning, and fielding a generally patient lineup that ranks second in the Midwest League in walks.

Fans are able to follow the clock, which is located at each High-A stadium on the railing of both dugouts and in the center-field batter's eye.

The rules for pitchers are:

• A maximum 14 seconds between pitches to deliver the ball with the bases empty.

• 18 seconds with runners on base.

• 30 seconds between hitters.

• Between innings, must complete warm-up in 2 minutes, 15 seconds.

• The penalty for any infraction is a ball added to the count.

The rules have been a boon for pitchers who like to work fast, especially those who dealt with a pitch clock in the amateur ranks.

“I was pretty lucky because last year in college, our coach was pretty adamant on being quick to the plate and just keeping the tempo of the game up, so I've adjusted pretty quickly,” TinCaps left-hander Robert Gasser said. “One of my strengths is working fast, just getting on the rubber and throwing the ball, keeping guys on their toes, so it's not a big issue for me.”

When Manfred discussed a pitch clock in the major leagues in 2018, Cy Young Award-winner Max Scherzer pointed out pitchers could simply step off the rubber to reset the clock, nullifying its usefulness. To eliminate that dodge, the rules in High-A this year limit pitchers to a combination of two times stepping off the rubber and pick-off throws per batter.

In the early days of the clock's implementation, pitchers not used to the timing had to sometimes choose between burning a step-off or taking a ball as the clock wound down. Such decisions add one more layer to baseball's game-within-a-game feel.

“The only thing that's been different for me is I like to take a five-second reset if I throw a couple balls in a row or just want to mentally reset,” said right-hander Ryan Bergert, who is scheduled to start tonight against West Michigan in the first game of a 12-game homestand. “You're not really able to do that with the 14-second pitch clock.”

To give pitchers enough time to get on the rubber and get set, MLB has mandated hitters in High-A get in the box with no fewer than nine seconds on the pitch clock; with the bases empty, a batter has five seconds after the ball hits the catcher's mitt to be back in the box ready for the next pitch, otherwise an automatic strike is awarded.

At first, that was a struggle for some hitters, especially those used to elaborate between-pitch routines.

“There's been a couple times where it feels a little rushed, especially when you don't have any runners on base,” said outfielder Corey Rosier, the league's leader in walks. “But getting adjusted, (by early May), I didn't notice it as much just because I know now I gotta be ready by nine seconds.”

The speed with which hitters and pitchers have been able to change their routines to match the game's new rhythm and the amount of time the clock has shaved off the game make the new rules an unmitigated success in the eyes of many. MLB has already hinted at bringing the rules to the majors in 2023.

“It seemed like it accomplished exactly what MLB wants the game to look like in a few years,” Henry Davis, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a catcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates' high-A affiliate, told ESPN. “(Outside of) playing in the College World Series or unique games, it has been the most fun I've ever had playing.”

