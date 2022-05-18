TinCaps get big game from newcomer, win

Entering Tuesday night, the TinCaps had lost 15 of their last 18 games, including 10 of 12 on a two-week road trip that concluded Sunday. They returned to Parkview Field to start a 12-game homestand Tuesday, and manager Brian Esposito had a discussion with his team to get them ready.

“We were just talking about competing and championship effort and championship attitudes,” Esposito said. “Regardless of what the record is, regardless of what we've done, it's all in the past. We have to show up and start playing aggressive and get back to the roots we had when we first broke camp and got here.”

Newly acquired first baseman Matt Acosta called the conversation a “gut check” for the TinCaps and the team responded, opening the homestand with a 5-4 triumph over the West Michigan Whitecaps behind three hits, including a home run, from Acosta in front of an announced crowd of 2,925.

“It's easy to lay down after you get punched in the mouth a few times,” Esposito said. “(Tuesday) was a good start to turning some things around a little bit.”

The TinCaps (14-20) went in front for good in the seventh when right fielder Angel Solarte dumped a single into shallow left to score Jarryd Dale from second with the go-ahead run. Dale and Brandon Valenzuela had walked on eight pitches in front of Solarte.

Fort Wayne pounded 12 hits and walked six times. Dale had two singles and two walks, Valenzuela had a single and two walks and Robert Hassell III walked twice to move into second in the Midwest League in on-base percentage at .417.

Reliever Luke Boyd surrendered a triple to Whitecaps shortstop Corey Joyce with two outs in the ninth, but TinCaps left fielder Corey Rosier made a nice running catch on a line drive to left from Colt Keith to preserve the win.

“I know this team, we're really good,” Acosta said.

Acosta was promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday and broke a 3-all tie in the sixth with his sixth home run of the season, a 366-foot shot that landed on the right-center concourse.

“I thought I was going to get a first-pitch heater and luckily I started on time, maybe a tick early,” said Acosta, who was 0 for 12 over his final three games with Lake Elsinore. “I saw a slider up and gave it a ride and the rest is history.”

The first baseman also doubled in the fourth inning and scored when Ripken Reyes hit a triple to right-center to help the TinCaps climb back from an early 3-1 deficit. Reyes had three hits, including a double and a triple.

The Whitecaps scored a run in the seventh off right-hander Felix Minjarez to even the score at 4 and set up Solarte's heroics. Minjarez (4-0) tossed two innings to earn the win.

Note: Before the game, the Padres placed slugger Joshua Mears on Fort Wayne's development list, meaning he is not taking up an active roster spot for the team. He has to be on the list for at least seven days. Mears is fourth in the league with eight home runs, but is hitting just .127 with 37 strikeouts in 75 plate appearances since April 23.

