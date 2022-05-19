TinCaps' bats kept quiet by Whitecaps

The offensive struggles that characterized the TinCaps' last home series returned Wednesday in the second matchup of their 12-game homestand.

Fort Wayne managed only three hits, two from newly-promoted Matthew Acosta, and gave up 14 in a 9-0 loss to the West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field. The TinCaps have been shut out in five of their last eight home games since April 26.

The loss sent Fort Wayne (14-21) back into last place in the Midwest League East Division after its 16th loss in 20 games. The TinCaps and Whitecaps entered the night tied for fifth in the six-team division.

“It's pretty simple, man, the sun's going to come up tomorrow,” Acosta said. “Sometimes you get your teeth kicked in, but it's just how we show up tomorrow. We have to come out like nothing happened and have a short memory.”

The game was pushed back 70 minutes because of rain in downtown Fort Wayne, but eventually got underway shortly before 8 p.m., though it continued to sprinkle off and on during the contest.

Acosta said he felt the TinCaps were ready to play despite the long wait to take the field.

“It's tough sitting around all day, but when we got told we were playing, we were ready to go,” the first baseman said. “They just competed really well and things just didn't go our way today and that's baseball.”

The Whitecaps (15-20) scored a single run in four straight innings from the third through the sixth. They did not pile up hard-hit balls, but they did take their share of free passes from Fort Wayne pitching (the TinCaps walked seven and hit two batters) and made noise on the bases, advancing on two wild pitches and a passed ball and stealing four bases.

Acosta laced a single to left in the second for the TinCaps' only hit in the first seven innings and also dropped a perfect bunt down the third-base line to beat the shift in the eighth. In two games with the TinCaps, Acosta is 5 for 7 with a home run, a double and a terrific diving stop at first base Wednesday.

The West Michigan pitching staff set down 16 of the final 18 Fort Wayne hitters. Robert Hassell III went 0 for 4, failing to reach base for just the third time in 35 games. It was the first time neither Hassell nor leadoff hitter Corey Rosier reached base.

Notes: The Indianapolis Colts will visit Parkview Field tonight for the “Colts At Bat” tour. Running back Nyheim Hines and mascot Blue will be available for autographs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. ... Tonight's expected starter, Noel Vela, leads the minors in ERA at 0.34. He has thrown 151/3 straight scoreless innings.

