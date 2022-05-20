Early exit for TinCaps' ace as Whitecaps add to woes

Earlier in the week, TinCaps manager Brian Esposito compared left-hander Noel Vela's pitching performances to the paintings of Bob Ross.

If Vela's two starts on Fort Wayne's road trip, in which he pitched 11 shutout innings and struck out 18, were masterpieces, Thursday's performance was more akin to an amateur finger painting.

Vela, who came into the game with an 0.34 ERA, the lowest in all of Minor League Baseball, surrendered four runs, including a pair of home runs, in 22/3 innings and the TinCaps fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-2 at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 5,512, the largest of the season.

It was Fort Wayne's 17th loss in 21 games.

Vela threw 60 pitches and only 31 of them were for strikes. He saw a streak of 171/3 scoreless innings ended when West Michigan's Ulrich Bojarski led off the third inning with a solo home run and was chased from the game shortly after first baseman Jake Holton added a three-run blast later in the inning.

“You're going to have those days,” Esposito said of Vela (1-1), who had given up only one earned run in his first 261/3 innings this season. “It was bound to happen. He just wasn't as sharp and these guys were pretty good and aggressive.”

The last-place TinCaps (14-22) fell a season-high eight games below .500. They managed just five hits and have only eight in the last two games.

One of those hits came in the ninth inning, when Justin Lopez walked and Corey Rosier singled up the middle to put the tying run on base with Robert Hassell III, the league's fifth-leading hitter, coming up. Hassell struck out swinging to end the game and is 0 for 12 in his last three contests.

The TinCaps also threatened in the sixth, scoring on an error at short that gave Jarryd Dale a chance to race around from second and bring Fort Wayne within two. Later in the inning, slugger Justin Lopez hit with the bases loaded and one out and chopped into a 5-2-3 double play that ended the threat.

It was a frustrating game at the plate for the TinCaps, who went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base.

“Start of the game, everyone was taking competitive at-bats, I think we had a lot of hard-hit balls,” Dale said. “They didn't fall our way and that's baseball sometimes. ... But it was a fun game, good crowd. It's always nice when it's a large crowd, makes it fun to play.”

Dale singled twice and scored both Fort Wayne runs. Designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela singled and contributed two walks.

Fort Wayne right-hander Brandon Komar relieved Vela and pitched 41/3 scoreless innings, striking out six, including four in a row, and giving up only two hits.

TinCaps outfielder Angel Solarte left the game in the second inning with an ankle injury after an awkward slide at second. He had to be helped off the field, but Esposito was not sure of the severity of the issue after the game.

