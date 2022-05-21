Biggest crowd cheers on season's biggest inning

A roaring sellout crowd, more than 8,000 strong, woke the TinCaps' bats up from a nearly monthlong slumber, and Fort Wayne used an eight-run second inning on its way to a 10-5 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field on Friday night that evened the series at two games apiece.

“It was amazing, I couldn't hear anything from the dugout,” TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela said. “That was the first time I couldn't hear from the dugout.”

Valenzuela played a key role in Fort Wayne's offensive uprising, leading off the fateful second inning with a single. It was one of two hits he notched in the inning. He he added a two-run double into the right-field corner 20 minutes later.

By the time the TinCaps (15-22) were retired in the second, they had sent 12 hitters to the plate, scored a season-high eight runs for one inning, and turned a 2-0 deficit into a six-run lead. Ripken Reyes put Fort Wayne in front for good with a two-run double off the wall in right-center, missing a grand slam by a few feet.

“It was great energy, all the guys cheering for each other,” Valenzuela said of the mood in the dugout during the rally.

The win was just Fort Wayne's fifth in 22 games.

It was the first time the TinCaps scored eight runs in a game since April 24, and they totaled 10 hits – one more than in the previous two games combined – eight walks and a pair of hit-by-pitches. The outburst came on the heels of a group of hitters taking extra batting practice before the game.

“These guys are showing up and competing,” manager Brian Esposito said. “Sometimes the tides don't always go your way, but we can make adjustments. ... As long as you're showing up and competing, I'm good with that, we're destined to turn some things around.”

Every player in Fort Wayne's lineup scored a run, and eight reached base at least twice.

The victory pushed the TinCaps out of sole possession of last place in the Midwest League East Division and into a tie for fifth with Lansing.

Daisies to visit tonight

The TinCaps will play host to three former Fort Wayne Daisies at tonight's game against the Whitecaps. Those three – Isabel Alvarez, Dolly Ozburn and Katie Horstman – will be joined by fellow All-American Girls Professional Baseball League alumni Mary Moore and Jeneane DesCombes Lesko and will sign autographs and take photos on the ballpark concourse. The TinCaps will wear specialty Daises throwback jerseys, which will be auctioned off to raise money for an improved Daisies monument at Memorial Park.

