TinCaps lose on night women's league honored

The TinCaps fell 1-0 to West Michigan on Saturday night after Whitecaps right fielder Jake Holton hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.

The homer was one of just two hits allowed by starter Robert Gasser in six innings. Gasser struck out six and walked four and got the loss as the TinCaps fell to 15-23.

The TinCaps suffered their ninth shutout of the season and are 2-3 against the Whitecaps this series. They recorded four hits and reached second base only twice over the course of the game.

While the offense did not give TinCaps fans much opportunity to cheer, the crowd gave a warm welcome for five former members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the all-women baseball league that ran in the Midwest from 1943 to 1954 and inspired the 1992 film “A League of Their Own.”

Isabela “Lefty” Alvarez, Dolly Vanderlip Ozburn and Katie Horstman each played for the Fort Wayne Daisies, who first joined the league in 1945. Jeneane DesCombes Lesko of the Grand Rapids Chicks and Mary Moore, a second baseman for the Springfield Sallies and Battle Creek Belles, were also honored during the pregame ceremony. During the game, they received a long line of autograph seekers.

During the game, relatives of former Daisies Dottie Collins, Dottie Schroeder, Noella (Leduc) Alverson, Katie Vonderau and Ernie Berg (the team's business manager) were also recognized on the field.

Vanderlip Ozburn was just 14 when she signed with the Daisies and 15 her first season – so young that her professional status prevented her from playing for her high school basketball team when she returned home to North Carolina during the school year. Horstman, who was the only player to have appeared at all nine positions in AAGPBL history, was Vanderlip Ozburn's roommate when she came to Fort Wayne.

“As a 15-year-old, those ladies made me grow up pretty darn fast,” Vanderlip Ozburn said. “We had a lot of fun, but I knew they wouldn't put up with too much mischief. Of course, Katie and I always got into mischief.”

Betsy Alverson, daughter of Noella Leduc Alverson, said the release of the movie was a turning point for her mother, who joined the league in 1951 at the age of 17 but rarely spoke about her professional career before the movie. The outfielder turned pitcher, who pitched a 14-inning game after recovering from a dislocated elbow early in her career, eventually attended a few league reunions before passing away in 2014.

“I still get emotional,” Alverson said of watching her mom reunite with teammates she hadn't seen in person in 65 years. “It brought that light back to her that was missing for so many years.”

vjacobsen@jg.net