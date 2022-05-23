TinCaps' struggles at plate continue

When TinCaps manager Brian Esposito was asked how he thought his team's series against the West Michigan Whitecaps went last week, he laughed and smiled.

“Is that a trick question?” the first-year skipper asked.

It was the latest in a string of difficult weeks for the TinCaps, who dropped 4 of 6 to the Whitecaps, including an 8-0 defeat Sunday at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 6,616. The loss was Fort Wayne's second shutout in a row, third in the series and seventh in the last 12 home games.

“Obviously not the outcomes we wanted,” Esposito said. “We showed flashes of greatness and flashes of where we need to put our emphasis. ... Obviously the offense continues to spin their wheels ... anemic the last two days back to back. We just have to continue chopping wood and finding out what we can do differently.”

Fort Wayne (15-24) dropped to a season-high nine games below .500 Sunday and is mired in last place in the Midwest League East Division. It has lost 19 of 24 games and four series in a row.

The Whitecaps (18-21) jumped in front in the series finale on an RBI single from second baseman Wenceel Perez in the first inning off TinCaps starting pitcher Ryan Bergert.

Perez drove in eight runs in the series and hit .348.

Bergert (0-4) lasted 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three runs on four hits while striking out three.

West Michigan broke the game open against reliever Danny Denz in the fifth thanks to another frequent Fort Wayne antagonist, right fielder Jake Holton, who blasted a two-run homer to the concourse in right. Holton, who came into the series with two home runs in 27 games, hit five home runs in the set to tie TinCaps outfielder Joshua Mears for the Midwest League lead.

Holton's latest four-bagger put the Whitecaps in front 5-0. He homered in four straight games to finish the series.

The TinCaps went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and are 0 for 10 in their last two games in such situations after going 5 for 15 in a 10-5 win Friday.

Despite Fort Wayne's recent struggles at the plate, outfielder Corey Rosier said the team is close to a breakthrough.

“We're still attacking the days, every day everybody's intentional about what they need to get done,” said Rosier, who walked twice Sunday and leads the league with 31 walks. “It's just a matter of time before we start clicking. We're down in that valley right now, trying to find a way to get out.”

The TinCaps have today off before starting a six-game series Tuesday at Parkview Field against Quad Cities, the defending league champion.

Esposito wants his players to get away from the ballpark on their day off.

“I certainly don't want to see them do any work, that's for sure,” Esposito said. “This game will challenge you mentally more than it will physically at times, and I think this is where we need to take that mental reset and take advantage of our off day.”

