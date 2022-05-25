Batting issues plague TinCaps

The TinCaps’ offense sputtered for the third consecutive game, and they opened their six-game series against Quad Cities at Parkview Field on Tuesday with a 3-1 defeat in front of an announced crowd of 2,766.

Last-place Fort Wayne, which was shut out in its two previous games, managed only three hits and has combined for just 10 in the last three games. The TinCaps have lost 20 of their last 25 contests, including three in a row and are a season-high 10 games below .500 at 15-25. Fort Wayne is 2-5 on its homestand.

“We continue to square baseballs up, no luck,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. “We need to do a better job of just getting good pitches to hit, and we’re going to keep at it.”

The River Bandits (15-25) jumped in front with two runs in the first inning off Fort Wayne starter Jackson Wolf, who walked the first two hitters and gave up an RBI single to left to catcher Luca Tresh before recording his first out.

Wolf had leadoff hitter Tyler Tolbert picked off first, but Tolbert raced toward second and the TinCaps were unable to complete the putout. Tolbert, the Midwest League-leader in steals, then stole third and scored on a slow chopper to third from Tyler Gentry that Olivier Basabe bobbled. Tresh’s single made it 2-0.

“Tough first inning,” Esposito said. “We don’t complete a play on a guy we had picked off and then Basabe doesn’t make that play, so essentially we afforded them five outs in the first inning and that’s what killed us.”

The TinCaps got one run back in the bottom of the inning when Jarryd Dale walked and then dashed home from first on a long single by Brandon Valenzuela. Dale hit in the leadoff spot for the first time this season after getting on base at a .500 clip last week against West Michigan.

Esposito said he liked the right-handed hitting Dale starting off against Quad Cities left-hander Rylan Kaufman. Fort Wayne has placed left-handed hitters Corey Rosier and Robert Hassell III in the Nos. 1 and 2 spots in the order almost all season.

Valenzuela had two of Fort Wayne’s three hits and has been on base multiple times in five of his last eight games.

The Fort Wayne catcher was out trying to advance to second on his RBI single, and 12 of the next 13 TinCaps were retired.

Wolf settled in after his rocky start and pitched 52/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out a career-high eight.

Brandon Komar relieved Wolf in the sixth and retired the first nine hitters he faced, working 31/3 scoreless, hitless innings, striking out seven and making several River Bandits looked silly in the process with a drop-off-the-table changeup and biting breaking ball.

“Every pitch was working for me tonight,” Komar said. “It just felt clear-headed and I was just sticking to my plan and everything kept playing off of that.”

Quad Cities pitching set down eight straight TinCaps to finish the victory.

dsinn@jg.net