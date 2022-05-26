TinCaps washed out, to resume game today

The TinCaps trailed Quad Cities 5-2 in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday at Parkview Field when the game was suspended because of rain.

The teams will resume that contest tonight at 5:35 at Parkview Field and will play it to a full nine innings. After a 30-minute break, tonight's regularly scheduled contest will begin and will last seven innings.

Fans who had tickets to Wednesday's game may redeem their tickets for a future game at Parkview Field during this season. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value.

The TinCaps (15-25) have lost 20 of their last 25 games and fell behind early Wednesday. Starter Noel Vela surrendered three runs in a 29-pitch first inning; a two-run double on a hanging curveball from River Bandits catcher Luca Tresh was the frame's big blow.

Vela, who came into the game sixth in the Midwest League in ERA at 1.55, served up a 93 mph fastball over the middle of the plate to right-fielder Juan Carlos Negret in the second inning and Negret crushed it to left-center for a solo homer and a 4-0 lead.

The TinCaps got two runs back in the bottom of the second when Jack Stronach singled and catcher Adam Kerner blasted a two-run homer 401 feet to the lawn seats in left-center, Fort Wayne's first home run since May 17.

Kerner's homer was the second of his professional career in 59 games and first since Aug. 13. The catcher was a late fill-in after starting backstop Brandon Valenzuela was scratched from the lineup less than two hours before first pitch.

The River Bandits (15-25) added a run on two hits in the top of the third and the bottom of the inning started with a light drizzle falling. Ripken Reyes started the frame with a single and Corey Rosier got hit by a pitch in the elbow to put two on with one out.

As Rosier was grimacing in pain along the first-base line, the skies opened up and a torrential downpour drenched the field, ending the night's action with Matthew Acosta due up representing the tying run.

