TinCaps' offense steps up, gets split

When TinCaps first baseman Jack Stronach stepped to the plate in the second inning of the second game of the team's doubleheader against Quad Cities on Thursday at Parkview Field, Fort Wayne had scored just three runs in the previous 37 innings.

Stronach changed that, ripping a ground-rule RBI double a foot fair down the right-field line, and Ripken Reyes added a two-run single later in the inning, putting Fort Wayne three runs ahead. That was enough in a 6-2 seven-inning win that was just the sixth for the TinCaps in 27 games.

“We've been talking about it, a lot of these games we've been a big hit away,” Stronach said. “We've really just been grinding in the cage and just staying ready, being ready for the situation. ... I was just trying to fight, got a pitch I could handle and hit it down the line.”

The TinCaps (16-26) dropped the first game 6-2.

Fort Wayne extended its lead in the later contest to 5-1 in the third inning, getting one run when Oliver Basabe singled Corey Rosier home from second and another when Basabe, after stealing second, pilfered third and came home on an errant throw from the catcher.

Rosier is tied for the league lead in runs scored (35), leads the league in walks (33) and is fourth in steals (16).

TinCaps starter Efraín Contreras, making his fourth start since his fall 2020 Tommy John surgery, hit 94 mph with his fastball and worked in and out of trouble, striking out seven over four innings and giving up two runs. He walked in a run in the fourth, but struck out the next two hitters to escape a bases-loaded jam with the tying run on first.

Fort Wayne pitchers walked seven in the second game.

“There was no shortage of traffic and jams,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. “We David Blaine'd them a little bit in those situations. It was good to get the W, we just still need to do a better job of getting ahead and finishing guys off.”

After a four-game losing streak, there was significant positive energy in the Fort Wayne dugout for the second game of the twin bill, according to Stronach.

“We just said, 'Hey, let's do this thing, come on, let's go, let's do this thing,'” the UCLA product said. “We were just feeding off each other.

“It was good vibes in the dugout and we're going to try to keep that rolling.”

The first game of the doubleheader began Thursday with Fort Wayne trailing 5-2 in the third inning. The contest was suspended by rain Wednesday.

The TinCaps had runners on first and second with one out when the game was suspended, but Matthew Acosta and Basabe flew out to the warning track to end that threat.

Fort Wayne also put two on with one out in the fifth and the eighth, but went 0 for 4 in the at-bats after setting up those opportunities.

Long reliever Edwuin Bencomo pitched three shutout innings and struck out seven of the first nine hitters he faced. Danny Denz followed with three more innings, one run and a season-high seven strikeouts of his own.

Note: Former Homestead basketball standout Luke Goode will throw out the first pitch at Parkview Field tonight before the TinCaps face the River Bandits. Goode played 28 games for Big Ten regular-season champion Illinois as a freshman this season. ... TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela, the No. 12 prospect in the Padres' system according to Fangraphs, is dealing with a hip injury, did not play Thursday and will likely be out a few more days.

dsinn@jg.net