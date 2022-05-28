Goode found home with Illinois

Former Homestead hoops star Luke Goode, who played 28 games as a freshman for Illinois during their run to the Big Ten regular-season championship last year, will be among those receiving some hardware when the Illini hand out Big Ten title rings in October.

Whats the first thing hes going to do with the ring?

Send a picture to Caleb, Goode said.

That would be Caleb Furst, Goodes erstwhile AAU teammate and fellow Fort Wayne native who is now his Big Ten rival at Purdue. The pair of former Indiana All-Stars  Furst was the 2021 Mr. Basketball  will play host to a basketball skills camp together for grades 3-12 at the OPS Fitness Club from June 6 to 9, taking advantage of new name, image and likeness rules that allow players to hold such events.

Were really excited to have those kids out there, said Goode, who also played host to a camp with Furst in August. Its a two-way street, we get to give back to the community, bring everybody together, while still being able to benefit from the new rules.

Goode is dividing his time between Fort Wayne and Champaign, Illinois, in the early part of this summer, and he was in the Summit City on Friday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the TinCaps game at Parkview Field. The game was eventually rained out, but Goode got a nice ovation from the crowd and stopped to greet numerous people as he walked off the field and on to the stadium concourse.

To get his arm warmed up, Goode played catch earlier in the day with his brother Jake Goode, who plays baseball for Homestead.

I was a little nervous, said Luke Goode, whose cousin Ben Skowronek, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and Homestead graduate, threw out a first pitch for the TinCaps last year. I dont throw a baseball too often, so to go out in front of a lot of people and have to throw a strike and not make a fool of myself was a little nerve-wracking, but I feel like I did pretty good.

Goode, who led Homestead to 25 straight wins and a No. 1 ranking in the state as a senior in 2020-21, averaged two points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 37% from 3-point range in his first year with the Illini. Hell take on a bigger leadership role this season with Illinois bringing back only a handful of players from last years team.

He and the Illini will defend their conference title in a league with a distinct local flavor. In addition to Furst, Goodes former Homestead teammate Fletcher Loyer will be a freshman at Purdue in the fall, and Central Nobles Connor Essegian will start his career at Wisconsin.

Its really cool when you can grow up watching these kids play from second grade, playing against them and now youre playing against them in the Big Ten, Goode said. Especially when theyre your (former) teammates like Caleb and Fletch, it adds a little bit of a hometown rivalry.

I still talk to Caleb every day about how I have a Big Ten championship and he doesnt. Its all fun.

