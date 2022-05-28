Ruiz returns to TinCaps from Double-A stint

The TinCaps welcomed a familiar face back to the roster Friday when outfielder Agustin Ruiz was assigned to Fort Wayne from Double-A San Antonio.

Ruiz, 22, was one of Fort Wayne's best hitters last season, blasting 15 home runs in 72 games and was on pace to challenge Fernando Tatis Jr.'s single-season franchise record of 21 homers when he was promoted to San Antonio in early August. The outfielder got on base at a .343 clip and slugged .466 while driving in 56 runs during his games with Fort Wayne last year.

The lefty-swinging Ruiz started this season at Double-A and posted a .353 on-base percentage with two home runs and nine RBI in 23 games. He was placed on the development list on May 15 and has not played in a game since.

Ruiz, who also drove in 55 runs in 120 games with Low-A Fort Wayne in 2019, provides some outfield reinforcement for the TinCaps, who saw everyday right-fielder Angel Solarte placed on the 7-day injured list Friday. Solarte injured his ankle sliding into second against West Michigan on May 19.

The TinCaps also lost relievers Wen-Hua Sung (COVID list) and Ryan Och (IL) on Friday. Och has 26 strikeouts in 132/3 innings this season, and Sung has a 2.35 ERA across seven appearances. There is no timetable for the return of either.

TinCaps rained out

Ruiz was supposed to make his 2022 debut with the TinCaps on Friday – he was penciled into the lineup in right field and batting fifth – but Fort Wayne's game against the Quad Cities River Bandits was rained out, necessitating a doubleheader tonight, starting at 5:35 p.m. Both contests will last seven innings.

Friday's was the second contest in the six-game series affected by weather; the game Wednesday was suspended because of rain in the third inning and completed as part of a doubleheader Thursday.

Tonight's twin bill will be the fifth Fort Wayne has played this year.

The TinCaps have split three of the first four and swept the other.

Tickets for tonight are good for both games. Fans who had tickets to Friday's game may redeem their tickets for a future game at Parkview Field this season. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field ticket office for seats of equal or lesser value.

Lefty Robert Gasser is scheduled to start the opener for Fort Wayne and right-hander Ryan Bergert will start the nightcap. Quad Cities plans to go with lefty Noah Cameron and righty Eric Cerantola.

dsinn@jg.net