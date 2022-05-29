River Bandits sweep pair to keep TinCaps reeling

The TinCaps have played five doubleheaders this season, including two this past week. Saturday, Fort Wayne was swept for the first time in that string of twin bills.

After dropping the first contest against Quad Cities 11-3, the TinCaps lost the second 6-2 at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 6,396. The River Bandits piled up 20 hits in 14 innings across the two games, which went seven innings in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules.

The TinCaps (16-28) have lost six of their last seven games, 23 of their last 29 and are a season-high 12 games below .500. They have already lost four games in the series against Quad Cities, ensuring they will drop their fifth series in a row since a 10-5 start.

Fort Wayne led 1-0 after two innings in the nightcap, but with one out in the third, Quad Cities No. 9 hitter Parker Bates tapped a swinging bunt out in front of the plate. Catcher Adam Kerner pounced on it and spun to throw, but got his cleat stuck in the grass somewhat and that snag pulled his throw up the line, allowing Bates to reach.

Diego Hernandez followed with a slow bouncer to second baseman Ripken Reyes. It could have been a double play, but it wasn't hit hard enough to be an easy one, so Reyes rushed, and his throw to second was high. Shortstop Jarryd Dale could have caught it, but he rushed, as well, and the ball ticked off the top of his glove, leaving everyone safe.

Herard Gonzalez hit next and made those miscues hurt, crushing a home run to the concourse in right field for a 3-1 lead. Gonzalez drove in four runs in the second game.

Corey Rosier stole a run in the third inning for Fort Wayne to cut the deficit in half. He started the inning with a single to left-center, stole second, advanced to third on a ground ball and scored when Olivier Basabe ripped a hit between third and short.

Rosier walked, singled, scored a run and stole a base. He leads the Midwest League in walks (34), is second in runs (33) and fourth in steals (18). Basabe went 4 for 4 in the second game, his first four-hit game since June 13, 2019.

The River Bandits broke the game open in the fifth with four singles in the first five hitters of the inning off right-hander Ryan Bergert, who gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 41/3 innings. He has a 7.48 ERA over his last five starts.

Fort Wayne's opening-game starter, lefty Robert Gasser, struggled as well, giving up seven runs on six hits in 22/3 innings, his shortest outing since opening day.

Juan Carlos Negret got the scoring started in the opener with a three-run homer in the second for the River Bandits (18-26) and added a second long ball off reliever Dwayne Matos in the fifth. Negret drove in seven runs in the first game.

Matos, 21, making his High-A debut after getting sent down from Double-A San Antonio last week, surrendered three home runs and four runs overall in two innings, including a two-run shot to Dillan Shrum, the first batter he faced with Fort Wayne. The TinCaps trailed 11-0 after the top of the fifth.

Jack Stronach notched two singles and scored a run for Fort Wayne in the opener, his first multihit game since Sept. 7 at Low-A Lake Elsinore.

Outfielder Agustin Ruiz, who hit 15 home runs in 72 games for Fort Wayne last season before being promoted to Double-A, returned to the TinCaps on Friday and walked and drove in a run.

The TinCaps, who won Thursday before Friday's game was rained out, have not won back-to-back games since April 23-24.

Note: The TinCaps wore specialty jerseys for Mental Health Awareness Night. The jerseys are being auctioned off at TinCapsJersey.com with proceeds supporting the Fort Wayne chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

dsinn@jg.net