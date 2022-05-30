TinCaps close out series with win

Jackson Wolf knew he had all of his pitches working from the moment he stepped on the mound at Parkview Field on Sunday.

Six and two-thirds innings later, he walked off the field with a standing ovation from the Fort Wayne fans reaching a crescendo around him. Before disappearing into the TinCaps' dugout, he tipped his cap to the crowd of 4,727.

“It was really cool,” said Wolf, a 23-year-old left-hander. “I felt so respected by the fans, it was awesome to hear that crowd roar and I really wanted to make sure they knew I appreciated them. I really appreciated all of Fort Wayne coming out to support me.”

Wolf gave up one run on two hits in his career-long outing while striking out a career-best 11 and walking just one. He earned his second win of the season as the TinCaps beat Quad Cities 6-1 in the finale of a six-game series against the River Bandits and a 12-game homestand.

It was only the second win in the series for the TinCaps (17-28) and their sixth in May against 19 losses. They went 4-8 on the homestand.

“It's exactly what we needed,” manager Brian Esposito said of the win. “We played the game the way it's supposed to be played on all levels. We pitched it well, played pretty good defense and had timely and good, mature at-bats. We earned this one.”

Wolf (2-3) set the tone with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 first inning and in the bottom half Corey Rosier laced a double into the left-field corner to scored Jarryd Dale and put Fort Wayne up 1-0 two batters into the inning. Olivier Basabe and Agustin Ruiz added sacrifice flies in the inning to push the advantage to three runs.

Rosier tacked on an RBI single in the sixth to make it 5-0, He also scored a run in the first. He is second in the Midwest League in runs with 37.

The early offense was plenty for Wolf, who was perfect through three innings before a runner reached on a Dale error to start the fourth. The southpaw hurler worked around that miscue with three straight strikeouts and did not give up a hit until there was one out in the sixth.

He departed after 91 pitches with a runner on second in the seventh, and Esposito appreciated that Wolf tried to talk his way into staying in the game when the manager came to the mound.

“He did exactly what we needed him to do (Sunday),” the first-year TinCaps skipper said. “Easily could have finished the seventh in my opinion, just not looking for any hero stuff out of him. ... Good for him. Team needed it.”

The TinCaps are 13-4 when they score first and 4-24 when they do not.

Fort Wayne tacked on its final run in the seventh when designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela, returning to the lineup after missing the previous four games with a hip injury, blasted a solo home run 407 feet to left, his second homer of the season. He went 2 for 4.

