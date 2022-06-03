TinCaps' Hassell, Rosier test positive for COVID-19

Two of the best hitters in the TinCaps' lineup have been out the last several days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Thursday that Corey Rosier, who has started in left field most of the season for Fort Wayne, was being placed on the team's COVID list, and The Journal Gazette has learned Robert Hassell III, the No. 3 prospect in the Padres' farm system and Fort Wayne's everyday center fielder, has also tested positive and will be placed on the COVID list later today.

Hassell felt under under the weather during Fort Wayne's series against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Parkview Field last week, according to a source. He got his first rest of the season -- after playing the first 40 games of the year -- in the middle of last week and had hits in all three of the TinCaps' weekend games against Quad Cities. He is vaccinated and has a booster shot, so his initial symptoms were not thought to be COVID, the source said.

Hassell has missed all three games this week against Great Lakes. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick is second in the Midwest League with a .305 batting average, third in hits with 51 and 10th in OBP at .374. He has hit second in the Fort Wayne lineup most of the season and had been moved to third for some recent games.

Rosier played the first game of this week's series against the Loons, but has missed the last two. He is in the top five in the league runs, walks and stolen bases and hit leadoff for much of the season before moving down to second last week. The No. 17 Padres prospect, according to Fangraphs, Rosier had a five-game hitting streak before going 0 for 5 Tuesday in Great Lakes.

The pair of outfielders join TinCaps reliever Wen-Hua Sung on the team's COVID list. MLB rules state players on that list can come off after testing negative twice, at least 24 hours apart, or 10 days after the onset of symptoms. Sung was placed on the COVID list May 27, so he could return soon, but it might be several more days before Hassell and Rosier are back in Fort Wayne's lineup.

