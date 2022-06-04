TinCaps place Hassell, Rosier on COVID list, hold off Loons

The TinCaps defeated Great Lakes on Friday at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, 7-5 behind home runs from catcher Brandon Valenzuela and third baseman Lucas Dunn despite missing two of their best hitters because of positive tests for COVID-19.

Fort Wayne outfielders Corey Rosier and Robert Hassell, who have batted at the top of the top of the order and started in left and center, respectively, most of the season, are on the team's COVID list and are not eligible to return until they have back-to-back negative tests, more than 24 hours apart, or more than 10 days have passed since the onset of symptoms, according to MLB rules.

The absences of Hassell and Rosier did not stop the TinCaps (19-30) from winning for the third time in five games and climbing out of sole possession of last place in the Midwest League East Division into a tie for fifth with Lansing.

Fort Wayne surged in front early behind a pair of RBI from Matthew Acosta, who singled in a run in the second and added a sacrifice fly in the third for a 2-0 lead. Valenzuela followed the sacrifice fly with a three-run homer to right that pushed the advantage to 5-0.

It was Valenzuela's third home run of the season and second in the last 12 games, in which he is hitting .341.

Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert, who came into the game with a 7.29 ERA in his last three starts, set a career-high with eight strikeouts. He surrendered just one run on two hits in 4 1/3 innings, though he walked three.

Dunn, who was called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore this week, added an insurance run in the seventh with his first TinCaps home run and fourth of the season. He has hits in all four games in High-A.

The Loons (27-22) pushed across four runs in the ninth off reliever Ramon Perez before Luke Boyd got the final two outs with the tying run at the plate.

The TinCaps placed Hassell, the third-ranked prospect in the Padres' farm system according to Fangraphs, on the COVID list before Friday's game. In a corresponding move, the TinCaps activated Angel Solarte (ankle) from the injured list. Solarte played for the first time since May 19 on Friday and singled in four at-bats.

Hassell had been feeling less than 100% since the team's series against Quad Cities last week in Fort Wayne, but because he was vaccinated and had a booster shot, his symptoms were not thought to be COVID, a source told The Journal Gazette. He has not played since Sunday, when he singled, walked and scored a run in a 6-1 win.

Rosier missed his third straight game Friday. He is in the top five in the league in runs (38), walks (34) and stolen bases (18).

