TinCaps right-hander Ryan Bergert had a front-row seat to watch rotation mates Jared Kollar and Adam Mazur deliver scoreless outings against in-state rival South Bend on Wednesday and Thursday.
When it was Bergert’s turn to take the ball Friday, he outdid both of them.
The No. 24 Padres prospect turned in six scoreless innings, striking out five and giving up two hits while walking three, propelling the TinCaps to a 4-3 victory and evening the series against the Cubs at two games apiece in front of an announced crowd of 5,176. Both teams have scored 17 runs in the series.
Bergert, who went 4-10 with a 5.84 ERA in 24 starts for Fort Wayne last year, improved to 3-1 and lowered his ERA to 1.42 with his performance Friday, in which he gave up only a pair of singles and retired 10 of the last 11 hitters he faced.
“Everything really,” said Bergert, when asked what was working. “Especially the last two outings, I’ve had great command of all four of my pitches, been able to use them effectively. … Just being able to go and compete.”
The 23-year-old right-hander maintained the dominance Fort Wayne’s starting pitching has enjoyed in the series against the Cubs, extending a streak of consecutive scoreless innings from TinCaps openers to 21 1/3 innings, a stretch that began Tuesday in the second inning of the set.
“It’s fun, it’s fun to watch teammates go out and have success and then add to the fun,” Bergert said. “You almost get a little competitive, you’re like, ‘Well, I’m not going to give up a run, if they’re going six shutout, I’m gonna go six shutout as well.’ You play a little game, you talk about it.
“It’s fun to win, it’s fun to pick up your teammates.”
Bergert has thrown 15 straight shutout innings, including 13 with 13 strikeouts and just five hits given up in two starts on Fort Wayne’s current 12-game homestand.
Unlike his previous start, when he left after seven innings with the game scoreless, the TinCaps (21-28) gave the West Virginia product some offensive support, all of which came in the third inning. Justin Farmer started the Fort Wayne uprising with a four-pitch walk against Cubs starter Brandon Birdsell and advanced to third on a Jackson Merrill single. The TinCaps then executed a double steal, with Merrill taking second and Farmer racing home as the throw sailed into center field.
Marcos Castañon followed with a double in the gap to score Merrill from second and make it 2-0.
Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Carlos Luis used a golf swing to loop a line drive the other way over shortstop for a two-run single and a four-run Fort Wayne edge.
Merrill went 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored. The No. 1 Padres prospect is 9 for 18 in the series and is batting .462 during his current six-game hitting streak, all of which has come since manager Jonathan Mathews moved him into the leadoff spot last week.
“He could hit wherever he wants to hit,” Mathews said. “He could hit first or third or wherever. He’s just a good baseball player and he hits. ...
“He’s doing now what everybody kind of expected him to do.”
Fort Wayne reliever Ruben Galindo loaded the bases in the eighth inning with two singles and a hit batter before giving way to right-hander Bobby Milacki.
Milacki saw all three inherited runners score – he surrendered a two-run single on the first pitch he threw – but pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his first save of the season and help the TinCaps clinch a split of their 12-game homestand with two games left.