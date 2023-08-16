The opener of the crucial series at Parkview Field between teams who entered the night deadlocked in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings went to the Dayton Dragons, who scored four runs in the seventh inning and held off a late TinCaps rally to win 6-4 in front of an announced crowd of 3,568 on Tuesday.
The loss catapulted the Dragons (57-52, 24-19 second half) a game in front of Fort Wayne (55-54, 23-20) in the second-half standings with 23 games to play. The West Michigan Whitecaps entered the night a half-game ahead of both teams and beat South Bend 3-1 to remain in first place.
The game was the Parkview Field debut of No. 1 Padres prospect Ethan Salas, at 17 years and two months old the youngest player in Fort Wayne franchise history. Salas, who was called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore last week, started behind the plate for the TinCaps and hit cleanup, collecting a pair of hits including an RBI single in Fort Wayne’s three-run seventh.
“It was a fun environment,” Salas said. “The stadium’s obviously really nice, good crowd, good fan base and the field plays beautifully, so I had a lot of fun. … I love it here.”
Already in front 2-1 after six innings, the visitors broke the game open in the top of the seventh against Fort Wayne reliever Joan Gonzalez, who gave up four hits in succession, including a two-run double from Cade Hunter. He eventually surrendered five hits and walked a batter as Dayton extended its lead to five.
“He’s a guy that we want in the game in that situation, they just got him (Tuesday),” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said.
The TinCaps responded in the bottom of the inning. After Jarryd Dale – playing in his first game at Parkview Field since Sept. 4, 2022 – led off with a sharp single and moved to second on a wild pitch, Fort Wayne leadoff man Jakob Marsee dumped a single into right field to bring Dale home.
Marsee, who won Midwest League Player of the Week honors Monday, reached base four times with three singles and a walk.
The former Central Michigan star scored his league-leading 87th run later in the seventh when TinCaps slugger Nathan Martorella hit a pop fly to left. Dayton left fielder Jack Rogers seemed to have a bead on it as he ranged toward the line but failed to catch it after reaching out, leaving Martorella on second. The first baseman also scored when Salas bounced a single up the middle to bring his team within 6-4.
“I’m seeing it a lot better lately,” said the catcher, who came into the game 2 for 17 in four games with Fort Wayne. “Just trying to make adjustments at-bat to at-bat.”
Fort Wayne starter Robby Snelling gave up a run each in the second and third, then settled in. He struck out seven, walked three and gave up six hits and two runs in six innings. With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, Snelling whiffed Carlos Jorge with a 94 mph fastball with his final pitch.
Down a run, the TinCaps had a chance to even the score in the bottom of the sixth inning, but with the bases loaded and one out, designated hitter Carlos Luis grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. Luis thought he was safe at first and manager Jonathan Mathews argued the point, but the call stood.
The Dragons saved a run in the first when they nabbed Marsee at the plate as he tried to score from first on a Nerwilian Cedeño double to left-center. Marsee slid in head first and reached for the plate, but catcher Matheu Nelson slapped the tag on him.
Cedeño reached third on the play and came in to score on a wild pitch for a fleeting 1-0 TinCaps lead.