In the bottom of the first inning of the TinCaps’ matchup with West Michigan on Saturday, Fort Wayne right-hander Adam Mazur stepped on to a professional mound for the first time. Within five pitches, Mazur had his first pro strikeout, a whiff of Whitecaps leadoff man Ben Malgeri with a sizzling fastball up in the zone.
Mazur, the Padres’ second-round selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, went on to retire the side in order in the first inning and eventually worked three shutout frames with two strikeouts, one hit and no walks. It was his first official game since facing Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament with Iowa more than 10 months previously.
“It was really cool to see all the hard work I’ve put in since I was young pay off,” Mazur said of starting his first pro game. “This is just the starting point, so I’m excited to keep this going. It was a lot of fun to get out there and compete again.”
Mazur opens his rookie professional campaign as the highest-ranked of an exciting group of TinCaps starting pitchers, checking in at No. 6 among all Padres prospects, according to MLB.com. He comes to Fort Wayne, where he is scheduled to make his Parkview Field debut Saturday against the Lake County Captains, after spending the second half of last year working with Padres player development staff at the team’s facility in Arizona rather than pitching with an affiliate.
Prior to that, Mazur excelled at Iowa, soaring up draft boards with a 7-3 record, 3.07 ERA and 98 strikeouts against 30 walks in 93 2/3 innings on his way to Big Ten pitcher of the year and third-team All-America honors. That performance landed with the Padres, who took him with the 53rd overall pick of the draft.
“I like Mazur quite a bit; I thought he was a late first-round talent,” The Athletic’s Keith Law told MadFriars. “He has a good delivery and a slight build, he held his velocity late into the year and deep into games. He has a bunch of average to above-average pitches and throws strikes. Sometimes that adds up to a little more than the sum of his parts. ... In the second round, that is a no-brainer to take.”
It was a winding road to the top of the draft for Mazur, who began his collegiate career with middling results at South Dakota State, going 3-9 with a 5.50 ERA in 16 starts over two seasons with the Jackrabbits.
It was not until he was pitched extremely well in the Cape Cod League, one of the best collegiate summer circuits, in 2021 that he began to think he might have a future in baseball.
Mazur went 3-0 with a 1.55 ERA in six starts that summer and impressed Iowa coach Rick Heller, who attended Mazur’s first Cape outing. Heller’s diligence put the Hawkeyes high on Mazur’s list when he decided to transfer and a pair of hour-long Zoom calls with then-Hawkeyes pitching coach Robin Lund sealed the deal.
When Mazur arrived at Iowa, Lund, who has a doctorate in exercise science and is now an assistant pitching coach with the Detroit Tigers, went to work on his new charge, putting him through a biomechanics assessment in a lab to figure out areas of potential improvement in his delivery.
“He really knew how to teach, which was different than some of the other coaches I’ve had,” Mazur said of Lund. “He was just really good about how the body moves, so he was getting me in the correct positions and it was just minor tweaks that really allowed me to become a better pitcher.”
Among those changes was a shift from the first-base side of the pitching rubber to the third-base side and some subtler alterations meant to help him gain momentum toward the plate.
By the 2021 Black & Gold World Series – Iowa’s annual set of intrasquad games held in October – Mazur had felt something click.
“My last fall outing ... I had a good outing, my fastball was playing really well that day,” he said. “That kind of unlocked everything for me, to be able to pitch off my fastball and not just pitch off my slider.”
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Mazur’s best pitch remains his slider – it’s been his go-to offering since high school – but under the tutelage of Lund, his four-seam fastball developed from a workable low-90s pitch to a bat-missing heater, capable of touching 99 mph on occasion and sitting in the mid-90s.
He has also worked to improve his changeup – some of the technology to which Lund introduced him showed him he was releasing the pitch with his index and middle fingers and he switched to releasing it with the middle and ring fingers to get more drop on it – and curveball.
Mazur has embraced the use of technology to gain every possible advantage, but when he gets on the mound, he puts all of that out of his mind.
“In the game, I’m not too focused on the data stuff behind it or the velo, I’m just going out there and trying to do my job of getting outs and giving the team a chance to win,” he said.
As his fledgling career continues, he has even loftier goals.
“Success-wise, I want to emulate the Jacob DeGroms of the league because he is taller and skinnier, so he’s got the same type of build (as me), but he’s a little bit bigger, which is something I’m working towards and growing into,” Mazur said referring to the two-time Cy Young Award-winner. “Just the way he’s been able to change his game and really become a power pitcher and a dominant force in the league is something I want to do too.”