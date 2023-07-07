Jakob Marsee summed up the TinCaps’ recent performances succinctly after blasting a three-run home run in Thursday’s 5-2 win over West Michigan.
“’Caps are hot,” Marsee said, smiling.
The TinCaps aren’t just hot, they’re the hottest team in the Midwest League, winners of five in a row for the first time since August 2019, a league-best 9-3 in the second half of the MWL schedule and unbeaten in their last eight series.
Thursday’s victory was easily the most routine of Fort Wayne’s triumphs during its current win streak as the hosts ran out to a 5-0 lead in the first three innings and were never threatened in a game that took only 1 hour, 53 minutes to complete in front of 4,883 fans at Parkview Field.
“We’re playing the game of baseball and when you get to win too, everything on top of it is more fun, clubhouse vibes are higher,” Marsee said. “We’re working hard, just enjoying being around each other and just trying to take advantage of every day, trying to have the most fun we can.
”Obviously it’s paying off, we’re all out there winning together.”
The TinCaps were stymied April 7, in the second game of the season, by West Michigan starter Carlos Peña, who surrendered only two hits in four shutout innings that night. Nearly three months later, Fort Wayne had no such trouble against Peña, pounding four hits in the first inning and piling up nine against the southpaw in five innings.
As it has been so often recently, the early offensive onslaught for Fort Wayne (41-37) started with the top of its order and Marcos Castañon specifically. The former UC Santa Barbara standout, hitting third, roped a two-out double off the wall in right in the first inning and came around to score when Nathan Martorella followed with a sharp ground-ball single through the right side.
Castñon also doubled in the fifth and moved into fourth in the league – tops among TinCaps – in extra-base hits with 29.
“He’s just a hitter and he’s going to find himself in the middle of that order most nights,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said of Castañon, who has six extra-base hits in his last six games.
In the second inning, catcher Colton Bender grounded a single through the left side and Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill punched a hit through the same side to put two on with two out. The lefty-swinging Marsee hit next and after taking a ball got a pitch on the inner third and unloaded on it, launching one of his longest home runs of the season to the concourse in right to make it 4-0.
“I was late earlier in the game and I just didn’t want to be late again,” said Marsee, who scored his 20th run in 21 games and extended his league-leading total to 63, 13 ahead of Merrill in second place. “I actually thought it was a heater, but it was a change-up. I was just looking for something over the heart of the plate and hit it hard.”
The homer was Marsee’s seventh of the season and was followed an inning later by a blast from Bender, a solo drive the other way to the lawn seats in right for his second home run of the season and first since May 18.
Staked to a 5-0 lead, Fort Wayne right-hander Adam Mazur (4-1), the Padres’ No. 6 prospect, kept his team in frontdespite not possessing his best stuff. Mazur cruised through the early innings, touching 97 mph with his fastball in the first, but ran into trouble in the fourth, surrendering a two-out single and then an Izaac Pacheco double on a sinking line drive that got past a diving Marsee and nearly to the wall, driving in West Michigan’s first run.
The Whitecaps (37-40) added another run in the fifth on a mildly errant pickoff throw from Mazur that allowed a run to score from third, but the 2022 Big Ten’s pitcher of the year induced Eliezer Alfonzo, representing the tying run with two outs, to fly out to the edge of the warning track.
The Fort Wayne right-hander went six innings, giving up two runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out five. It was his fourth quality start of the season.
TinCaps reliever Ethan Routzahn, was superb in relief of Mazur, working three perfect innings, his longest outing since May 20, on the way to his first save since July 2, 2022.