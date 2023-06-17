Marcos Castañon hit a two-run home run, and he racked up four hits in five at-bats, but the TinCaps fell 5-2 to the Dayton Dragons – a third straight loss since opening the six-game series at Parkview Field by sweeping a doubleheader.
Victor Lizarraga, ranked the No. 7 prospect in the San Diego Padres’ system by MLB.com, was strong on the Fort Wayne mound for five innings; he allowed one run and four hits, striking out six and walking three.
Ethan Routzahn worked two innings for the TinCaps, allowing four runs and two hits, striking out three and walking one, and Henry Henry finished the game for Fort Wayne (29-33). Henry, a right-hander, joined the TinCaps, who are in the High-A Midwest League, before the game from Double-A San Antonio.
Dayton (31-31) got a home run from Austin Callahan, who was 2 for 3 at the plate. Jack Rogers and Wendell Marrero also had two hits for the Dragons, while Hayden Jones, a Carroll graduate, was 1 for 4.
Fort Wayne’s Justin Farmer was 2 for 4.
An announced crowd of 7,390 was on hand for the TinCaps' fifth sellout of the season.
Notes: Right-handed reliever Bobby Milacki went from Fort Wayne to San Antonio. … During Friday’s 11-8 loss to the Dayton Dragons, the TinCaps welcomed their 5 millionth home fan since moving to Parkview Field from Memorial Stadium in 2009. The team has disclosed that fan was Wes Knuth, who attended with his wife and three kids. Knuth was selected at random as the milestone fan, the TinCaps said.