When Nerwilian Cedeño stepped up to the plate in the ninth inning with the TinCaps trailing the West Michigan Whitecaps by a run, his teammate Jackson Merrill knew that something special was about to happen.
How could it not? Graham Pauley and Lucas Dunn were already on second and third base. The stands were packed with 8,516 screaming fans, ready to celebrate on the Fourth of July. The TinCaps and visiting Whitecaps had already combined for 29 hits, three of which had come from Cedeño.
The roar started almost as soon as Elvis Alvarado’s pitch made contact with Cedeño’s bat. The long fly ball wasn’t quite a home run – it hit the base of the wall in right-center – but it was more than enough to score Dunn and Pauley and give the TinCaps an 8-7 win.
Cedeño’s teammates caught up to him around second base, dousing him with the contents of the Gatorade cooler. It was the third walk-off win for the TinCaps at Parkview Field so far this season.
“Honestly, Cedeño coming back after being injured for two months, that was huge,” Merrill said of Cedeño, who returned to the lineup on June 26. “He played the best out of all of us today. He played unreal defense, his hitting was amazing, he had four hits and a walk-off today, that was pretty impressive.”
Cedeño batted in four of the TinCaps’ eight runs, including a triple that scored Dunn in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the fifth. Merrill also went 4-5 at the plate, and Dunn had three hits and came around to score three times.
It was the second straight game in which the TinCaps have put together a ninth-inning rally to win. The TinCaps trailed 7-6 heading into the ninth inning at Lake County on Sunday, but a Lake County error and a three-run homer by Marcos Castañon gave Fort Wayne a 10-7 victory.
“When the game’s still going on, when the last out hasn’t been recorded yet, we’ve still got a chance. We never put our heads down, even if we’re down by 10 in the ninth, we’re not going to stop trying,” Merrill said. “Those (at-bats) count, everybody wants to get a hit in their (at-bats), so until that last out is made we’re still locked in.”
The TinCaps (7-3 in second half, 39-37 overall) needed that positive attitude, because they fell behind twice Tuesday. Starter Jairo Iriarte, who had not allowed more than one run in an outing since June 6, gave up two runs on three hits in the first inning and a third run in the fifth. The Whitecaps hit five doubles off of Iriarte, and he only retired the side in order once, in the fourth inning. Still, his TinCaps were up 4-3 when he concluded his day in the sixth inning.
The Whitecaps scored three runs on Carter Loewen in the top of the seventh – they benefitted from a grounder that took an odd bounce off the lip of the outfield grass to evade Nathan Martorella at first base, allowing their second run of the inning to score, and a broken-bat hit that scored the third run of the inning.
West Michigan (5-5, 37-38) pulled ahead in the top of the ninth on a triple by Austin Murr, their seventh extra-base hit of the night.
But with hits so easy to come by on Tuesday, it seemed clear that wasn’t going to be the end of the action.
“It was amazing, the fans showed out. No one left after we went down in the ninth,” Merrill said. “I don’t want to say that I’d rather the game go that way, but it was kind of cooler that we went down and then came back in the last at-bat, it built up the suspence.”