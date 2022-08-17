With the TinCaps and Dayton Dragons tied in the eighth inning Tuesday night at Parkview Field, Fort Wayne manager Brian Esposito sent in speedster Reinaldo Ilarraza to pinch-run for Brandon Valenzuela after the catcher drew a one-out walk.
As it turned out, Ilarraza’s speed was irrelevant.
Fort Wayne first baseman Cole Cummings hit after Valenzuela and blasted a two-run home run, his 11th of the season and fifth with the TinCaps, on a line to right field, clearing the wall by a few feet and propelling the hosts to a 4-2 victory in front of an announced crowd of 3,744 in the opener of a six-game series.
The victory snapped a season-long six-game losing streak for the TinCaps (45-64, 18-25 second half), who were swept in their road series against first-place Lake County last week.
“First of all, the boys got a dub, let’s go, needed that,” an exuberant Cummings said after the game. “It was so nice (to end the losing streak). The road’s tough, and obviously losing the way we did is no fun. Just to come home, sleep in your own bed and start the week fresh is a game-changer for sure.”
Cummings was hitless in his first three at-bats, but all night the Dragons used the same strategy against Fort Wayne hitters: a heavy diet of off-speed pitches with a rare fastball sprinkled in late in counts. By the time he hit for the fourth time, Cummings knew the drill.
“I saw a first-pitch changeup, I’m like, ‘OK, I’ve seen it now,’ ” Cummings said of his eighth-inning plate appearance. “I’m still going to be on time for the heater, but I’m going to ride it out for a changeup, and sure enough (Dayton reliever Dennis Boatman) went right back to the same pitch and I was able to stay through it and poke it over the wall.”
The TinCaps fell behind 2-0 in the third inning when Dayton’s Steven Leyton hit a hanging curveball from Fort Wayne starter Efraín Contreras over the wall in left for a two-run homer. Contreras pitched three innings, struck out three and gave up those two runs, which ended his streak of seven consecutive scoreless frames.
Fort Wayne was hitless through three innings and scoreless through four but began clawing back in the fifth when a walk and two singles, including an RBI hit from No. 9 hitter Olivier Basabe, scored Joshua Mears and sliced the deficit in half.
Basabe went 1 for 2 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI and is batting .410 in 13 games since the All-Star Break.
Mears, Fort Wayne’s leading home-run hitter with 14 this season, got on base via hit by pitch in the fifth after a fastball struck him in the forearm. He was examined by a trainer and remained in the game for an inning, but did not take his next at-bat. Esposito suggested there was some swelling that caused him discomfort and said the slugger should be day to day.
The TinCaps knotted the score in the sixth when Valenzuela ripped a line drive 387 feet to right for his seventh home run of the season.
Fort Wayne has hit 11 home runs in the last seven games, including six in the last two, propelling it out of the league cellar in long balls and into 11th with 74 this season.
Fort Wayne relievers Gabe Morales, Ramon Perez and Nick Thwaits combined to pitch six scoreless innings, gave up one hit and struck out 10 without a walk. Morales matched a season-high with four innings, struck out eight, walked one and did not surrender a hit. Thwaits earned his first save and Perez got his first win.