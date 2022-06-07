The first TinCaps game in which Minor League Baseball’s new pitch-clock rules – limiting pitchers to 14 seconds between pitches with the bases empty, 18 seconds with runners on and 30 seconds between batters and similarly forcing batters to get ready in the box in a timely manner – came at Parkview Field on April 15. The game lasted just 1 hour, 59 minutes, 75 minutes shorter than the average game in Fort Wayne last season.
Fans that night in mid-April might have been happy to get out of the chilly conditions – it was 62 degrees at first pitch, but with 20 mph wind gusting out to center field – sooner than usual, but some TinCaps higher-ups worried – if such games became closer to the norm thanks to the pitch clock, would it drive down concession sales as fans spent less time at the ballpark each night?
“We all looked at each other like, ‘Oh boy,’ ” said Brian Schackow, TinCaps vice president of finance. “ ‘Is this going to be a bad thing for us for financially?’ Don’t get me wrong, we all like to get out of here a little earlier, but we were obviously concerned with what that would do to the bottom line.”
After three homestands, comprising 18 games, 15 of which have been played under the clock rules, the TinCaps report such fears have been unfounded. While the average game at Parkview Field this season has lasted only 2:28, shorter than any year since at least 2005 and 46 minutes shorter than last season, their concessions revenues are “steady,” according to team president Mike Nutter. Though the TinCaps declined to share exact figures, Schackow confirmed the team “just has not seen any real negative effects,” neither in total revenue nor in spending on a per-fan basis, as compared to 2019 figures.
The TinCaps have been pleasantly surprised one of their most important revenue streams has remained as yet unaffected, and there are several theories to explain the lack of change. Schackow noted the TinCaps’ sister teams, the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts and the Low-A Columbia Fireflies, who, like the TinCaps, are owned by Hardball Capital, have seen similarly little movement in concession sales.
“I don’t have a real scientific answer for you, other than to say there’s only so much you can eat and drink,” Schackow said. “I really think that’s part of it, you come out and you’re going to have a beer and a hot dog and you get that and whether you’re here for 2½ hours or 2:50, that doesn’t necessarily change.”
One TinCaps-specific change this year that has seemingly paired well with the shorter games was introducing 6:35 p.m. start times (as opposed to the usual 7:05 first pitch) at Parkview Field for a couple of weekday games during the early months of the season when school was still in session. Those early starts allowed families to stay for the whole game, but also got the kids home at a reasonable hour.
In talking with executives from other teams, Nutter says fans have enjoyed the pace of games and there is optimism the faster play will bring in more repeat customers.
“We’re hearing more and more people say, ‘It’s more fun and we’re going to come back to a game sooner,’ ” Nutter said. “To load up the youngsters and you’re going and it’s fireworks night and it’s 10:30 and the fireworks haven’t started yet, I mean, that’s a commitment, so we’re thinking (with that not happening) we might see some people back a little more frequently.”
Nutter noted the TinCaps might need to add some more on-field entertainment – for games that end with daylight left on dates fireworks are scheduled.
On the other hand, the team must protect against fans simply eating dinner at home because it took too many innings of waiting in line to get their food at the game. In a May 20 game against West Michigan in which the TinCaps drew more than 8,000 fans, a season-highconcessions workers were able to pare down huge lines by the fifth inning in a game that lasted 2:46. Nutter worries a two-hour game with that type of crowd could leave fans waiting until as late as the eighth for a meal. In the past, the TinCaps have closed certain food areas late in games due to lack of demand, but such instances have been rare this year.
If the team does begin to feel the pinch from long lines, it has the option of opening the stadium gates 30 minutes earlier on fireworks nights, which it has done in the past.
The TinCaps are cautiously optimistic that the high concessions volume will continue, and the team’s staff has been generating detailed breakdowns of when fans buy food during games to determine whether any changes to the sales plan are needed. Such will help the team through uncharted waters.
“It changes the way we’re looking at things and changes the way we’re spending our time,” Schackow said. “As we get more games in and we get the game times a little more normalized, it’s something we’ll probably not have to continue to look at, but it is a focus for right now.”