Jackson Merrill and Adam Mazur dished out reminders Wednesday of why they’re the TinCaps’ highest rated MLB prospects.
After Mazur pitched five sparkling innings, Merrill had a two-run home run in the TinCaps’ 2-0 victory over the Dayton Dragons to open a doubleheader at Parkview Field that was also a reminder that minor-league baseball can get a bit wild – Merrill’s homer may have been foul and Dayton’s manager got tossed for making the case it was.
In the second seven-inning game, in which Carroll graduate Hayden Jones was behind the plate for the Dragons, the TinCaps won 4-2 in front of an announced crowd of 3,897. Fort Wayne (29-30) has won eight of its last nine games.
“I thought we pitched it really well and I thought our bats were professional,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “They have some good arms over there and I thought we battled through a couple of really good pitchers and scored just enough to win. You’re not going to beat those arms up, so we moved runners when we had to, drove runners in when we had to, and it was a really good night.”
Merrill, a 20-year-old shortstop who was 2 for 7 with two runs and three RBI over the two games, is the San Diego Padres’ top prospect, according to MLB.com. Mazur, 22, is ranked sixth.
Mazur (2-0) gave up only three hits, striking out eight and walking two, and 49 of his 77 pitches were strikes. He came into the day with the second-lowest ERA (1.95) and WHIP (0.9), and fourth best strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.2), among the 68 Midwest League pitchers who’d worked at least 37 innings.
Mazur looked to be in a spot of trouble in the top of the fourth inning, when Tyler Callihan hit a two-out triple to centerfield. But Mazur struck out the next batter on three pitches.
In the bottom of the inning, the real show started.
With Fort Wayne’s Justin Farmer on third base, having just advanced on a passed ball, Merrill came to the plate with two outs against Hunter Parks (2-3). With a full count, Merrill hammered the ball into deep right field, and seemingly everyone in the park thought it arced foul – except the home plate umpire, Josiah Shepherd, who called it a home run for a 2-0 Fort Wayne lead, Merrill grinning as if he’s stolen something from the cookie jar as he rounded third.
“I stood there and I waited and the umpire said it was fair. I was like, ‘Let’s go. I’ll take it,’ ” Merrill said.
Did he think it was fair?
“Of course,” he said with a smile.
Dayton’s manager, Bryan LaHair charged out of the dugout and got in Shepherd’s face, vociferously and entertainingly arguing the call before Shepherd ejected him.
Parks, meanwhile, was replaced on the mound after he gave up three hits, while striking out one and walking four, over 3 2/3 innings.
Mazur was relieved by Nick Thwaits, who gave up one hit and struck out three over two innings.
The TinCaps brought decent pitching with them into the second game; starter Jared Kollar (4-0) worked five innings and gave up two runs and six hits, striking out six and walking one, before Keegan Collett struck out four and walked one over two hitless innings in relief.
Dayton’s Chase Petty (0-1) went four innings and gave up three runs and four hits, striking out three and walking none. He hadn’t given up an earned run in 21 innings over six games before Merrill got a clutch RBI single in the third to bring in Juan Zabala, who’d doubled, for a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Marcos Castañon singled to bring in Merrill and Jakob Marsee, who’d doubled, and it was 3-0. Castañon and Marsee both went 2 for 3.
“We just went in relaxed and didn’t stress about (Petty) at all,” Merrill said. “I felt like we went over good approaches and hit him pretty good when he doesn’t really get hit around a lot.”
Mathews added: “(Petty) is a first-rounder and has a really good arm. He’s good. So, yeah, to get to him a little bit, that was kind of nice. … He’s going to be a big-leaguer, but I was happy with how our guys handled him tonight.”
The Dragons (29-30) got a couple of runs in the fourth, but it could have been worse; a Lucas Dunn throw from right field, with Chase Valentine the cutoff man to Zabala, caught Austin Hendrick at home for an out to preserve Fort Wayne’s lead at one run.
Marsee scored in the sixth for a 4-2 lead – Nathan Martorella hit a sacrifice fly that was dropped by the right fielder.
Jones, who has been in the Reds’ system since 2021, was 0 for 3 for the Dragons.
Notes: TinCaps hitting coach Aaron Bray’s wife gave birth to their third child, a girl, Tuesday, according to the team, and was back home with the family in Charlotte, North Carolina. Filling in for him at Parkview Field this week is Miguel Del Castillo, a catcher with the TinCaps in 2013, 2015 and 2016. He’s been a rookie-level coach with the Padres since 2018. … The doubleheader was necessary because inclement weather postponed Tuesday night’s game. … In the fifth inning of the second game Wednesday, Dayton’s Jack Rogers lost his grip on the bat while swinging, but it fortunately hit the netting near the dugout. … Of Merrill’s batting Wednesday, Mathews said: “He barreled a couple balls and it was good to see him get some balls in the air to the pull side. When he’s not quite right, it’s sometimes some ground balls to the pull side. … He made a couple of really nice swings tonight.” … Asked about the TinCaps’ starting pitching, Merrill said: “It’s great. Mazur and Kollar have been dealing all year, so for them to keep it up is really big for them and big for us to just continue to be dominant.”